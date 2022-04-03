How to Watch Nuggets at Lakers

The Lakers look to keep their slim playoff hopes alive as they host the Nuggets on Sunday in this crucial NBA matchup.

The Lakers need this win against the Nuggets in a bad way. They will likely need to win out the rest of the season to make it into the playoffs as the play-in ninth seed. They are three games back of the Pelicans for that spot with five games left. The road won't be easy in those five games, either, as they play the Nuggets twice, the Suns, Warriors and Thunder. The only opponent in that span under .500 is Oklahoma City. These might be the last few games we see this iteration of the Lakers.

How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers Today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

TV: ABC

They've lost five in a row and are 2-8 in their last 10 games. In that five-game stretch, they've lost to the Pelicans twice, including in their last game. They had great news with the return of Anthony Davis for that one. Los Angeles was leading most of the way but New Orleans was able to rally for the 114-111 win. LeBron James scored 38 ppoints and Anthony Davis notched 23 but it still wasn't enough. They will have to have at least a repeat performance of that today if want to pull of the upset against the Nuggets.

Denver doesn't exactly have to have this win, as the Nuggets currently sit sixth in the West. However, with a strong finish, they could finish as high as fourth. They slipped up against the Timberwolves in their last game, losing 136-130 and snapping a three-game winning streak in the process. Look for both of these clubs to try and get back on track tonight.

