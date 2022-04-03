How to Watch Nuggets at Lakers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Lakers look to keep their slim playoff hopes alive as they host the Nuggets on Sunday in this crucial NBA matchup.

The Lakers need this win against the Nuggets in a bad way. They will likely need to win out the rest of the season to make it into the playoffs as the play-in ninth seed. They are three games back of the Pelicans for that spot with five games left. The road won't be easy in those five games, either, as they play the Nuggets twice, the Suns, Warriors and Thunder. The only opponent in that span under .500 is Oklahoma City. These might be the last few games we see this iteration of the Lakers. 

How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers Today:

Game Date: April 3, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live stream Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They've lost five in a row and are 2-8 in their last 10 games. In that five-game stretch, they've lost to the Pelicans twice, including in their last game. They had great news with the return of Anthony Davis for that one. Los Angeles was leading most of the way but New Orleans was able to rally for the 114-111 win. LeBron James scored 38 ppoints and Anthony Davis notched 23 but it still wasn't enough. They will have to have at least a repeat performance of that today if want to pull of the upset against the Nuggets. 

Denver doesn't exactly have to have this win, as the Nuggets currently sit sixth in the West. However, with a strong finish, they could finish as high as fourth. They slipped up against the Timberwolves in their last game, losing 136-130 and snapping a three-game winning streak in the process. Look for both of these clubs to try and get back on track tonight. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
3
2022

Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17513295
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets at Lakers

By Ben Macaluso1 minute ago
USATSI_17985786
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
USATSI_17555396
Lacrosse

How to Watch Oregon at Stanford in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar31 minutes ago
USATSI_10913353
College Baseball

How to Watch Stanford at Oregon State in College Baseball

By Evan Massey31 minutes ago
USATSI_17778862 (1)
College Softball

How to Watch Oregon at UCLA in College Softball

By Christine Brown31 minutes ago
USATSI_16749287
College Softball

How to Watch Washington at Arizona in College Softball

By Christine Brown31 minutes ago
AFCON
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch Simba SC vs USGN

By Justin Carter41 minutes ago
ASEC Mimosas
Copa Confederacion de la CAF

How to Watch RS Berkane vs ASEC Mimosas

By Justin Carter41 minutes ago
ES Setif Al Ahly
CAF Champions League Soccer

How to Watch Al-Ahly vs Al-Hilal

By Justin Carter41 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy