How to Watch Nuggets at Bucks

The Nuggets and Bucks clash in a battle of the last three MVP winners on Sunday.

Earlier this season, the Bucks ran the Nikola Jokic-less Nuggets off the court (120-109), but over the past two months, both teams have grown and look very different. Right now, Denver is riding a four-game winning streak and will look to keep that going against a strong Milwaukee team that has won four of its last five games.

Milwaukee is coming off another win (123-108 over New York) behind a huge 38-point, 13-rebound and five-assist night from Giannis Antetokounmpo on 12-for-19 shooting:

Two years ago, Antetokounmpo won the MVP with 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.8 blocks plus steals per game and a second MVP the next year after upping the ante with 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.0 blocks plus steals per game.

The next, his team won a championship as Nikola Jokic won an MVP with 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 2.0 steals plus blocks per game.

These two seem to be even better this season while carrying their team to what should be another playoff berth and run to the conference finals.

This season, Denver is 26-17 with Jokic on the court (1-4 without him) and Milwaukee is 26-15 with Antetokounmpo in the line-up (5-6 without him). Getting them both on the court today for a clash of two of the best 3-5 players in the world should be about as fun as it gets on a Sunday evening in the NBA.

