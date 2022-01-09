How to Watch Nuggets at Thunder

The Nuggets are entering a soft patch in their schedule against teams like the Thunder and look to get some momentum on Sunday.

The Nuggets (19-18) continue to keep their head above water this season despite the injuries and are coming off a win, which could start a nice little win streak with a soft pocket of their schedule after beating the Kings and the Thunder (13-25) on deck next. The Thunder have dropped five of seven games as of late, but do hold a win over the Nuggets this season and might have their number.

How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder today:

Game Date: Jan. 9, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Watch Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder online with fuboTV:

The Thunder are 1-0 against the Nuggets this season behind a lopsided win behind Shai Gilgerous-Alexander’s triple-double:

In that win for the Thunder, they were +10 in the first quarter and +14 in the third quarter, showing a level of energy and readiness to start each half that the Nuggets did not display.

Gilgeous-Alexander went off for 27 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds for one of his best overall games this season. Aside from going 0-for-7 from three, that was one of the best games of SGA’s career.

The Nuggets' offense could not get off the ground, scoring only 94 points (sixth time this season under 95 points) and seeing Nikola Jokic only put up 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists overall.

This season has been inconsistent and stilted for the Nuggets trading wins and losses and every time they get some momentum, the door is slammed back in their face.

Counting today, the Nuggets have the Thunder, Clippers, Blazers and Lakers up next on the calendar, which could be a great opportunity to get their heads fully over .500 for the first time this season.

