How to Watch Nuggets at Kings

Skip to main content

How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The new-look Kings look to start the post-All-Star break strong against the Nuggets on Thursday night.

Ever since their uneven start to the season, the Nuggets (33-25) have morphed into one of the best teams in the NBA behind their defense and the reigning MVP playing like a potential back-to-back MVP. 

Denver has homecourt in sight for the playoffs, kicking off the post-All Star break with the Kings (22-38), who went all-in on making the play-in tournament trading one of the best young players in the NBA for an All-Star. Will the trade pay off?

How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Sacramento Kings today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 9

Watch Denver Nuggets at Sacramento Kings online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Last month before Sacramento made its trade for Domantas Sabonis, it lost 121-111 to Denver behind a monster Nikola Jokić game and seven players in double-figures:

This season, Denver is up to No. 12 on defense (107.8 points allowed) and No. 13 on offense (109.9 points per game), showing its balance and scrappiness.

On offense, Jokić has been a force of nature, averaging 26.0 points, 13.8 rebounds, 7.9 assist and 2.0 steals plus blocks per game on 57-37-81 splits. Coming off his MVP season, Jokić is averaging more rebounds per game and just a hair under in every other statistical category, without All-Star Jamal Murray and rising star Michael Porter Jr. on the roster.

On the other side, Sacramento has gone 2-2 since the trade with Sabonis putting up 17.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game in his four appearances in a new uniform.

The Kings went all-in on making the playoffs or at least the play-in, but the Western Conference is a gauntlet and nothing is guaranteed. It will be an uphill climb for Sacramento from now until the end of the season to accomplish that goal.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
24
2022

Denver Nuggets at Sacramento Kings

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 9
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17737777
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Kraken

By Matthew Beighle
1 minute ago
Feb 17, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) celebrates his third period goal against the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Boston Bruins vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 1, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates with the puck over the blue line during the first period of a game against the Seattle Kraken at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
USATSI_17733676
NBA

How to Watch Warriors at Trail Blazers

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
USATSI_17701264
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets at Kings

By Kristofer Habbas
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) defends Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) shoots over Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy