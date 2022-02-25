How to Watch Nuggets at Kings

The new-look Kings look to start the post-All-Star break strong against the Nuggets on Thursday night.

Ever since their uneven start to the season, the Nuggets (33-25) have morphed into one of the best teams in the NBA behind their defense and the reigning MVP playing like a potential back-to-back MVP.

Denver has homecourt in sight for the playoffs, kicking off the post-All Star break with the Kings (22-38), who went all-in on making the play-in tournament trading one of the best young players in the NBA for an All-Star. Will the trade pay off?

Last month before Sacramento made its trade for Domantas Sabonis, it lost 121-111 to Denver behind a monster Nikola Jokić game and seven players in double-figures:

This season, Denver is up to No. 12 on defense (107.8 points allowed) and No. 13 on offense (109.9 points per game), showing its balance and scrappiness.

On offense, Jokić has been a force of nature, averaging 26.0 points, 13.8 rebounds, 7.9 assist and 2.0 steals plus blocks per game on 57-37-81 splits. Coming off his MVP season, Jokić is averaging more rebounds per game and just a hair under in every other statistical category, without All-Star Jamal Murray and rising star Michael Porter Jr. on the roster.

On the other side, Sacramento has gone 2-2 since the trade with Sabonis putting up 17.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game in his four appearances in a new uniform.

The Kings went all-in on making the playoffs or at least the play-in, but the Western Conference is a gauntlet and nothing is guaranteed. It will be an uphill climb for Sacramento from now until the end of the season to accomplish that goal.

