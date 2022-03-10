How to Watch Nuggets at Kings

Skip to main content

How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Wednesday night in NBA action, the Nuggets will travel to Sacramento to take on the Kings.

The Nuggets and Kings will face off on Wednesday night in what should be a highly entertaining game to watch. With the 2021-22 NBA season officially in the stretch run before the playoffs, teams are looking to finish off the year strong. This should be a great game to watch and fans won't want to miss it.

How to Watch the Denver Nuggets at Sacramento Kings Today:

Game Date: Mar. 9, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 9

Live stream the Denver Nuggets at Sacramento Kings game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to tonight's game, the Nuggets hold a 39-26 record and are a serious contender in the Western Conference. They have done that without star point guard Jamal Murray and largely without Michael Porter Jr., who have both been out due to injury. Last time out, the Nuggets ended up beating the Warriors by a final score of 131-124.

On the other side of the matchup, the Kings are just 24-43 and are headed for another high draft pick. Even after the trade to acquire Domantas Sabonis from the Pacers, Sacramento has struggled to get things going. In their last game, the Kings lost to the Knicks by a final score of 131-115.

Both of these teams are talented, but the Nuggets are the better team. However, the Kings are not going to go down without putting up a big fight. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

