How to Watch Nuggets at Raptors

Skip to main content

How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The red hot Toronto Raptors host the Denver Nuggets in a battle of No. 6 seeds.

The Toronto Raptors keep pushing along without fans in the stands. They're only four games out of first in the East even though they sit as the conference's sixth seed going into this game against the Denver Nuggets. Nick Nurse is doing some of the finest coaching of his career, rivaling his 2019 Finals win with all that this team has had to get through this season. 

How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Toronto Raptors Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

Live stream Denver Nuggets at Toronto Raptors on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The team is still shaping their roster as they moved Goran Dragic to the San Antonio Spurs for Thaddeus Young. They might not have moved up to the upper echelon of the East but should be able to move up in the standings even more. That's especially as they are riding an eight-game winning streak. 

The Nuggets will have their hands full as their road trip continues coming off a loss against the Boston Celtics last night for their seventh-straight win. Denver could be a great team if they had Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. supporting the reining MVP Nikola Jokic. Aaron Gordon has been a great addition but as the roster currently sits they are just treading water at this point. Although coincidentally enough they sit in the sixth spot in the West. Which sixth seed will reign supreme tonight? 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
12
2021

Denver Nuggets at Toronto Raptors

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 6
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 25, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Cavaliers at 76ers

just now
Jan 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots the ball over Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Nuggets at Raptors

just now
Isabelle Harrison Athletes Unlimited
Athletes Unlimited Basketball

How to Watch Team Harrison vs Team Cloud

just now
Jan 5, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) celebrates his goal against the Edmonton Oilers with forward Alexander Kerfoot (15) and forward William Nylander (88) during the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Maple Leafs at Canucks

30 minutes ago
Jan 19, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots the ball as Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe (20) defends during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Kings at Wizards

30 minutes ago
Jan 26, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) shoots over San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) and center Jakob Poeltl (25) during the second half at AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Spurs at Pelicans

30 minutes ago
Jan 19, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots defended by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Grizzlies at Hornets

30 minutes ago
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch Greensboro Swarm at Maine Celtics

30 minutes ago
Dec 18, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Dane Goodwin (23) dribbles the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Miller Kopp (12) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Notre Dame at Clemson in Men's College Basketball

30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy