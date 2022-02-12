How to Watch Nuggets at Raptors

The Toronto Raptors keep pushing along without fans in the stands. They're only four games out of first in the East even though they sit as the conference's sixth seed going into this game against the Denver Nuggets. Nick Nurse is doing some of the finest coaching of his career, rivaling his 2019 Finals win with all that this team has had to get through this season.

How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Toronto Raptors Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

The team is still shaping their roster as they moved Goran Dragic to the San Antonio Spurs for Thaddeus Young. They might not have moved up to the upper echelon of the East but should be able to move up in the standings even more. That's especially as they are riding an eight-game winning streak.

The Nuggets will have their hands full as their road trip continues coming off a loss against the Boston Celtics last night for their seventh-straight win. Denver could be a great team if they had Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. supporting the reining MVP Nikola Jokic. Aaron Gordon has been a great addition but as the roster currently sits they are just treading water at this point. Although coincidentally enough they sit in the sixth spot in the West. Which sixth seed will reign supreme tonight?

