How to Watch Nuggets at Jazz

How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Nuggets are in a position to jump the Jazz in the Northwest Division.

Despite the fact that the Nuggets (28-22) have lost all three games to the Jazz (30-21) this season, they are just 1.5 games behind them in the Northwest Division standings. Denver is flying up the Western Conference standings. 

Utah has lost five games in a row while Denver has won five out of six games, playing some of its best basketball of the season.

How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Utah Jazz today:

Game Date: Feb. 2, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1

Watch Denver Nuggets at Utah Jazz online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Utah has already won the season series against Denver, but the Jazz are in their most vulnerable moment of the season.

They started the season as the clear No. 3 seed in the Western Conference but have been jumped by Memphis and could see Dallas and Denver pass them this week.

During its five-game losing streak, Utah is scoring only 102.6 points per game and giving up 111.8 points to opponents. The games have been mostly competitive but still losses with four games decided by 10 points or fewer before a 20-point blowout loss to the Timberwolves.

While the Nuggets are coming off a loss, they are playing much better on offense as of late, scoring 119.7 points per game and giving up 111.5 points to opponents. Before this stretch, they were more of a defensive-oriented team, giving up 106.8 points and scoring 107.7 points through 44 games.

Now the offense is clicking, and Denver is becoming a threat in the Western Conference again.

