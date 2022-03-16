How to Watch Nuggets at Wizards

Skip to main content

How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Nuggets go for the season sweep over their cross-conference opponents, the Wizards, on Wednesday.

Since Jan. 7, the Nuggets (41-28) have been one of the best teams in the NBA overall, going 23-10 in their last 33 games. They take on a Wizards team (29-38) that during this same stretch has gone 11-21 overall to free-fall out of the playoff and even play-in picture in the Eastern Conference this season.

How to Watch Denver Nuggets at Washington Wizards today:

Game Date: Mar. 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Watch Denver Nuggets at Washington Wizards online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Denver is coming off a big comeback win over the 76ers, with Nikola Jokić getting the better of Joel Embiid with 22 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists and four steals plus blocks:

Just a few years ago, the matchup between Jokić and Kristaps Porziņģis was marked on every NBA fan's calendar. The two big men were coming into their own with very different skillsets for big men and could dominate the game nightly.

Since then, Jokić has become an MVP, a first-team All-NBA player and is in the running for MVP once again here this season.

Jokić is on pace for career-highs in rebounds and steals, potentially in both points and assists as well. He is averaging 26.0 points, 13.8 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game this season on 57-35-80 splits.

In their lone meeting this season, Jokić carved up a thinner front line in Washington with 28 points, 19 rebounds, nine assists and three steals.

Since joining Washington, Kristaps Porziņģis is averaging 20.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 blocks per game on 48-35-93 splits in just four games. He will need a lot more than that for the reigning MVP today.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
16
2022

Denver Nuggets at Washington Wizards

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
USATSI_17204632 (1)
