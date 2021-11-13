Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 10, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) attempts a shot as Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green (0) guards and forward Will Barton (5) defends in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

    The Denver Nuggets (7-4) will try to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (4-8) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nuggets vs. Hawks

    Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Hawks

    • The Nuggets put up 9.6 fewer points per game (101.8) than the Hawks allow (111.4).
    • Atlanta has a 2-1 record when giving up fewer than 101.8 points.
    • The Hawks score 8.9 more points per game (107.4) than the Nuggets give up (98.5).
    • When it scores more than 98.5 points, Atlanta is 4-4.
    • Denver has a 7-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.4 points.
    • The Nuggets are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 46.4% the Hawks allow to opponents.
    • In games Denver shoots higher than 46.4% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.
    • The Hawks have shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.
    • Atlanta is 3-2 when it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Nikola Jokic, who averages 25.4 points, 13.6 boards and 5.7 assists per game.
    • The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who makes 2.6 threes per game.
    • Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.6 per game and blocks with 1.0 per contest.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • Trae Young averages 24.0 points and adds 9.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hawks' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Clint Capela grabs 11.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 9.9 points per game and adds 1.0 assist per game) which puts him at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
    • Bogdan Bogdanovic is dependable from three-point range and leads the Hawks with 2.2 made threes per game.
    • Atlanta's leader in steals is Cameron Reddish (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Capela (1.3 per game).

    Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/1/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 106-97

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 108-106

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Rockets

    W 95-94

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Heat

    W 113-96

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Pacers

    W 101-98

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    11/18/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    Hawks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/3/2021

    Nets

    L 117-108

    Away

    11/4/2021

    Jazz

    L 116-98

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Suns

    L 121-117

    Away

    11/8/2021

    Warriors

    L 127-113

    Away

    11/9/2021

    Jazz

    L 110-98

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    11/17/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Atlanta Hawks at Denver Nuggets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

