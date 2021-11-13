How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Denver Nuggets (7-4) will try to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (4-8) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Hawks
- The Nuggets put up 9.6 fewer points per game (101.8) than the Hawks allow (111.4).
- Atlanta has a 2-1 record when giving up fewer than 101.8 points.
- The Hawks score 8.9 more points per game (107.4) than the Nuggets give up (98.5).
- When it scores more than 98.5 points, Atlanta is 4-4.
- Denver has a 7-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.4 points.
- The Nuggets are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 46.4% the Hawks allow to opponents.
- In games Denver shoots higher than 46.4% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.
- The Hawks have shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.
- Atlanta is 3-2 when it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Nikola Jokic, who averages 25.4 points, 13.6 boards and 5.7 assists per game.
- The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who makes 2.6 threes per game.
- Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.6 per game and blocks with 1.0 per contest.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young averages 24.0 points and adds 9.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hawks' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Clint Capela grabs 11.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 9.9 points per game and adds 1.0 assist per game) which puts him at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
- Bogdan Bogdanovic is dependable from three-point range and leads the Hawks with 2.2 made threes per game.
- Atlanta's leader in steals is Cameron Reddish (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Capela (1.3 per game).
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/1/2021
Grizzlies
L 106-97
Away
11/3/2021
Grizzlies
L 108-106
Away
11/6/2021
Rockets
W 95-94
Home
11/8/2021
Heat
W 113-96
Home
11/10/2021
Pacers
W 101-98
Home
11/12/2021
Hawks
-
Home
11/14/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Home
11/15/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
11/18/2021
76ers
-
Home
11/19/2021
Bulls
-
Home
11/21/2021
Suns
-
Away
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/3/2021
Nets
L 117-108
Away
11/4/2021
Jazz
L 116-98
Home
11/6/2021
Suns
L 121-117
Away
11/8/2021
Warriors
L 127-113
Away
11/9/2021
Jazz
L 110-98
Away
11/12/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
11/14/2021
Bucks
-
Home
11/15/2021
Magic
-
Home
11/17/2021
Celtics
-
Home
11/20/2021
Hornets
-
Home
11/22/2021
Thunder
-
Home