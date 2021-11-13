Nov 10, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) attempts a shot as Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green (0) guards and forward Will Barton (5) defends in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets (7-4) will try to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (4-8) on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Hawks

Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021

Friday, November 12, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Hawks

The Nuggets put up 9.6 fewer points per game (101.8) than the Hawks allow (111.4).

Atlanta has a 2-1 record when giving up fewer than 101.8 points.

The Hawks score 8.9 more points per game (107.4) than the Nuggets give up (98.5).

When it scores more than 98.5 points, Atlanta is 4-4.

Denver has a 7-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.4 points.

The Nuggets are shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 46.4% the Hawks allow to opponents.

In games Denver shoots higher than 46.4% from the field, it is 3-2 overall.

The Hawks have shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 44.3% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.

Atlanta is 3-2 when it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Nikola Jokic, who averages 25.4 points, 13.6 boards and 5.7 assists per game.

The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who makes 2.6 threes per game.

Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.6 per game and blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young averages 24.0 points and adds 9.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hawks' leaderboards for those statistics.

Clint Capela grabs 11.0 rebounds per game (he also scores 9.9 points per game and adds 1.0 assist per game) which puts him at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.

Bogdan Bogdanovic is dependable from three-point range and leads the Hawks with 2.2 made threes per game.

Atlanta's leader in steals is Cameron Reddish (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Capela (1.3 per game).

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/1/2021 Grizzlies L 106-97 Away 11/3/2021 Grizzlies L 108-106 Away 11/6/2021 Rockets W 95-94 Home 11/8/2021 Heat W 113-96 Home 11/10/2021 Pacers W 101-98 Home 11/12/2021 Hawks - Home 11/14/2021 Trail Blazers - Home 11/15/2021 Mavericks - Away 11/18/2021 76ers - Home 11/19/2021 Bulls - Home 11/21/2021 Suns - Away

Hawks Upcoming Schedule