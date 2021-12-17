Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 15, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton (13) fouls Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

    A pair of the NBA's best scorers square off when Trae Young (second, 27.0 points per game) and the Atlanta Hawks (14-14) host Nikola Jokic (fifth, 26.6) and the Denver Nuggets (14-14) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nuggets vs. Hawks

    • Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: State Farm Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Hawks

    Hawks vs Nuggets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Hawks

    -2.5

    226 points

    Key Stats for Hawks vs. Nuggets

    • The Hawks score 111.4 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 106.2 the Nuggets allow.
    • Atlanta has a 13-6 record when putting up more than 106.2 points.
    • When Denver allows fewer than 111.4 points, it is 12-7.
    • The Nuggets score an average of 105.9 points per game, just 3.2 fewer points than the 109.1 the Hawks give up to opponents.
    • Denver is 8-2 when it scores more than 109.1 points.
    • Atlanta's record is 9-4 when it allows fewer than 105.9 points.
    • The Hawks are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 28th.
    • The Hawks average 10.4 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Nuggets by 2.0 rebounds per contest.
    • The Nuggets are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at ninth.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Young, who scores 27.0 points and distributes 9.3 assists per game.
    • Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, grabbing 12.9 boards per game while also scoring 11.4 points a contest.
    • The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
    • Cameron Reddish and Capela lead Atlanta on the defensive end, with Reddish leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Capela in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • Jokic paces the Nuggets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, knotching 26.6 points, 13.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game.
    • Will Barton is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Nuggets, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
    • Jokic's steals (1.3 steals per game) and blocks (0.7 blocks per game) pace Denver defensively.

    How To Watch

    December
    17
    2021

    Denver Nuggets at Atlanta Hawks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

