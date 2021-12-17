Publish date:
How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of the NBA's best scorers square off when Trae Young (second, 27.0 points per game) and the Atlanta Hawks (14-14) host Nikola Jokic (fifth, 26.6) and the Denver Nuggets (14-14) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: State Farm Arena
Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Hawks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Hawks
-2.5
226 points
Key Stats for Hawks vs. Nuggets
- The Hawks score 111.4 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 106.2 the Nuggets allow.
- Atlanta has a 13-6 record when putting up more than 106.2 points.
- When Denver allows fewer than 111.4 points, it is 12-7.
- The Nuggets score an average of 105.9 points per game, just 3.2 fewer points than the 109.1 the Hawks give up to opponents.
- Denver is 8-2 when it scores more than 109.1 points.
- Atlanta's record is 9-4 when it allows fewer than 105.9 points.
- The Hawks are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 28th.
- The Hawks average 10.4 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Nuggets by 2.0 rebounds per contest.
- The Nuggets are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at ninth.
Hawks Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Young, who scores 27.0 points and distributes 9.3 assists per game.
- Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, grabbing 12.9 boards per game while also scoring 11.4 points a contest.
- The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
- Cameron Reddish and Capela lead Atlanta on the defensive end, with Reddish leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Capela in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic paces the Nuggets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, knotching 26.6 points, 13.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game.
- Will Barton is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Nuggets, hitting 2.5 threes per game.
- Jokic's steals (1.3 steals per game) and blocks (0.7 blocks per game) pace Denver defensively.
