Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (42-29) are up against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (43-28) on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Ball Arena. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Celtics

Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Sunday, March 20, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Ball Arena

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Celtics

The Celtics record just 1.0 more point per game (109.7) than the Nuggets allow (108.7).

Boston is 28-7 when scoring more than 108.7 points.

Denver has a 25-11 record when giving up fewer than 109.7 points.

The Nuggets score an average of 111.4 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 103.6 the Celtics allow.

Denver has put together a 35-15 record in games it scores more than 103.6 points.

Boston's record is 38-16 when it gives up fewer than 111.4 points.

This season, the Celtics have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Nuggets' opponents have made.

Boston has a 28-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

The Nuggets' 47.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).

Denver has put together a 35-20 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.0% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Tatum, who averages 26.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 9.6 per game, while Marcus Smart leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.7 in each contest.

The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.

Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic is at the top of almost all of the Nuggets' leaderboards by putting up 26.1 points, 13.7 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game.

Will Barton is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Nuggets, hitting 2.1 threes per game.

Jokic's steals (1.4 steals per game) and blocks (0.8 blocks per game) lead Denver defensively.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/9/2022 Hornets W 115-101 Away 3/11/2022 Pistons W 114-103 Home 3/13/2022 Mavericks L 95-92 Home 3/16/2022 Warriors W 110-88 Away 3/18/2022 Kings W 126-97 Away 3/20/2022 Nuggets - Away 3/21/2022 Thunder - Away 3/23/2022 Jazz - Home 3/27/2022 Timberwolves - Home 3/28/2022 Raptors - Away 3/30/2022 Heat - Home

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule