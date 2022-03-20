How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (42-29) are up against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (43-28) on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Ball Arena. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Celtics
- The Celtics record just 1.0 more point per game (109.7) than the Nuggets allow (108.7).
- Boston is 28-7 when scoring more than 108.7 points.
- Denver has a 25-11 record when giving up fewer than 109.7 points.
- The Nuggets score an average of 111.4 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 103.6 the Celtics allow.
- Denver has put together a 35-15 record in games it scores more than 103.6 points.
- Boston's record is 38-16 when it gives up fewer than 111.4 points.
- This season, the Celtics have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Nuggets' opponents have made.
- Boston has a 28-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
- The Nuggets' 47.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
- Denver has put together a 35-20 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.0% from the field.
Celtics Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Tatum, who averages 26.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.
- Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 9.6 per game, while Marcus Smart leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.7 in each contest.
- The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.
- Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic is at the top of almost all of the Nuggets' leaderboards by putting up 26.1 points, 13.7 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game.
- Will Barton is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Nuggets, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
- Jokic's steals (1.4 steals per game) and blocks (0.8 blocks per game) lead Denver defensively.
Celtics Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/9/2022
Hornets
W 115-101
Away
3/11/2022
Pistons
W 114-103
Home
3/13/2022
Mavericks
L 95-92
Home
3/16/2022
Warriors
W 110-88
Away
3/18/2022
Kings
W 126-97
Away
3/20/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
3/21/2022
Thunder
-
Away
3/23/2022
Jazz
-
Home
3/27/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
3/28/2022
Raptors
-
Away
3/30/2022
Heat
-
Home
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/10/2022
Warriors
L 113-102
Home
3/12/2022
Raptors
L 127-115
Home
3/14/2022
76ers
W 114-110
Away
3/16/2022
Wizards
W 127-109
Away
3/18/2022
Cavaliers
L 119-116
Away
3/20/2022
Celtics
-
Home
3/22/2022
Clippers
-
Home
3/24/2022
Suns
-
Home
3/26/2022
Thunder
-
Home
3/28/2022
Hornets
-
Away
3/30/2022
Pacers
-
Away