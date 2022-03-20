Skip to main content

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) dribbles the ball next to Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (42-29) are up against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (43-28) on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Ball Arena. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Celtics

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Celtics

  • The Celtics record just 1.0 more point per game (109.7) than the Nuggets allow (108.7).
  • Boston is 28-7 when scoring more than 108.7 points.
  • Denver has a 25-11 record when giving up fewer than 109.7 points.
  • The Nuggets score an average of 111.4 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 103.6 the Celtics allow.
  • Denver has put together a 35-15 record in games it scores more than 103.6 points.
  • Boston's record is 38-16 when it gives up fewer than 111.4 points.
  • This season, the Celtics have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Nuggets' opponents have made.
  • Boston has a 28-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
  • The Nuggets' 47.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
  • Denver has put together a 35-20 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.0% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Tatum, who averages 26.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.
  • Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 9.6 per game, while Marcus Smart leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.7 in each contest.
  • The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.
  • Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • Jokic is at the top of almost all of the Nuggets' leaderboards by putting up 26.1 points, 13.7 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game.
  • Will Barton is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Nuggets, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
  • Jokic's steals (1.4 steals per game) and blocks (0.8 blocks per game) lead Denver defensively.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/9/2022

Hornets

W 115-101

Away

3/11/2022

Pistons

W 114-103

Home

3/13/2022

Mavericks

L 95-92

Home

3/16/2022

Warriors

W 110-88

Away

3/18/2022

Kings

W 126-97

Away

3/20/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

3/21/2022

Thunder

-

Away

3/23/2022

Jazz

-

Home

3/27/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

3/28/2022

Raptors

-

Away

3/30/2022

Heat

-

Home

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/10/2022

Warriors

L 113-102

Home

3/12/2022

Raptors

L 127-115

Home

3/14/2022

76ers

W 114-110

Away

3/16/2022

Wizards

W 127-109

Away

3/18/2022

Cavaliers

L 119-116

Away

3/20/2022

Celtics

-

Home

3/22/2022

Clippers

-

Home

3/24/2022

Suns

-

Home

3/26/2022

Thunder

-

Home

3/28/2022

Hornets

-

Away

3/30/2022

Pacers

-

Away

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Boston Celtics at Denver Nuggets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
