Denver Nuggets vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

Jan 23, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) falls on top of Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (29-18) will look to Kevin Durant (first in NBA, 29.3 points per game) when they attempt to defeat Nikola Jokic (seventh in league, 26.2) and the Denver Nuggets (25-21) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Barclays Center. The game tips off at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Nets

Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Nets

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -2.5 221.5 points

Key Stats for Nets vs. Nuggets

The 108.0 points per game the Nuggets record are the same as the Nets allow.

When Denver scores more than 109.7 points, it is 16-3.

Brooklyn has a 16-3 record when allowing fewer than 108.0 points.

The Nets put up 5.1 more points per game (111.9) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (106.8).

Brooklyn is 25-8 when it scores more than 106.8 points.

Denver has a 21-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.9 points.

The Nets are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 26th.

The Nuggets average 8.9 offensive boards per game, 1.1 rebounds fewer than the Nets.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 26.2 points, pulling down 13.9 boards and dishing out 7.6 assists per game.

Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.

Nets Players to Watch