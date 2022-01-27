Denver Nuggets vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brooklyn Nets (29-18) will look to Kevin Durant (first in NBA, 29.3 points per game) when they attempt to defeat Nikola Jokic (seventh in league, 26.2) and the Denver Nuggets (25-21) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Barclays Center. The game tips off at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Nets
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Barclays Center
Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Nets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nuggets
-2.5
221.5 points
Key Stats for Nets vs. Nuggets
- The 108.0 points per game the Nuggets record are the same as the Nets allow.
- When Denver scores more than 109.7 points, it is 16-3.
- Brooklyn has a 16-3 record when allowing fewer than 108.0 points.
- The Nets put up 5.1 more points per game (111.9) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (106.8).
- Brooklyn is 25-8 when it scores more than 106.8 points.
- Denver has a 21-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.9 points.
- The Nets are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 26th.
- The Nuggets average 8.9 offensive boards per game, 1.1 rebounds fewer than the Nets.
- The Nets are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 28th.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 26.2 points, pulling down 13.9 boards and dishing out 7.6 assists per game.
- Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.
Nets Players to Watch
- James Harden paces the Nets in rebounds and assists with 8.1 rebounds and 10.1 assists per game.
- Brooklyn's Durant averages 29.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Patty Mills is the top scorer from deep for the Nets, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
- Harden (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Brooklyn while LaMarcus Aldridge (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
