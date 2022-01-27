Denver Nuggets vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 23, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) falls on top of Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (29-18) will look to Kevin Durant (first in NBA, 29.3 points per game) when they attempt to defeat Nikola Jokic (seventh in league, 26.2) and the Denver Nuggets (25-21) on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Barclays Center. The game tips off at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Nets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Barclays Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Nets

Nuggets vs Nets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Nuggets

-2.5

221.5 points

Key Stats for Nets vs. Nuggets

  • The 108.0 points per game the Nuggets record are the same as the Nets allow.
  • When Denver scores more than 109.7 points, it is 16-3.
  • Brooklyn has a 16-3 record when allowing fewer than 108.0 points.
  • The Nets put up 5.1 more points per game (111.9) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (106.8).
  • Brooklyn is 25-8 when it scores more than 106.8 points.
  • Denver has a 21-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.9 points.
  • The Nets are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 26th.
  • The Nuggets average 8.9 offensive boards per game, 1.1 rebounds fewer than the Nets.
  • The Nets are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 28th.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 26.2 points, pulling down 13.9 boards and dishing out 7.6 assists per game.
  • Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.

Nets Players to Watch

  • James Harden paces the Nets in rebounds and assists with 8.1 rebounds and 10.1 assists per game.
  • Brooklyn's Durant averages 29.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
  • Patty Mills is the top scorer from deep for the Nets, hitting 3.2 threes per game.
  • Harden (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Brooklyn while LaMarcus Aldridge (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

January
26
2022

Denver Nuggets at Brooklyn Nets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
