Denver Nuggets vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

    December 19, 2021
    How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) is defended by Atlanta Hawks guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (7) in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

    Two of the league's top scorers square off when Nikola Jokic (sixth, 26.3 points per game) and the Denver Nuggets (15-14) visit Kevin Durant (first, 29.7) and the Brooklyn Nets (21-9) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nuggets vs. Nets

    Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Nets

    Key Stats for Nets vs. Nuggets

    • The Nuggets record only 0.5 more points per game (106.8) than the Nets give up (106.3).
    • Denver is 9-5 when scoring more than 106.3 points.
    • Brooklyn has a 14-2 record when allowing fewer than 106.8 points.
    • The Nets put up an average of 109.7 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 106.5 the Nuggets give up.
    • Brooklyn has put together a 17-2 record in games it scores more than 106.5 points.
    • Denver is 11-6 when it gives up fewer than 109.7 points.
    • The Nuggets are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 11th.
    • The Nuggets' 8.3 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Nets pull down per game (9.1).
    • The Nuggets are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 25th.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Jokic, who puts up 26.3 points, 13.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game.
    • The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.
    • Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.3 per game and blocks with 0.7 per contest.

    Nets Players to Watch

    • Durant holds the top spot on the Nets leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 29.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
    • Brooklyn's assist leader is James Harden with 9.6 per game. He also records 20.8 points per game and adds 7.9 rebounds per game.
    • Patty Mills is consistent from deep and leads the Nets with 3.2 made threes per game.
    • Harden (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Brooklyn while LaMarcus Aldridge (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

