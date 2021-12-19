Denver Nuggets vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/19/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two of the league's top scorers square off when Nikola Jokic (sixth, 26.3 points per game) and the Denver Nuggets (15-14) visit Kevin Durant (first, 29.7) and the Brooklyn Nets (21-9) on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Nets
- Game Day: Sunday, December 19, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Barclays Center
Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Nets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nuggets
-9
217 points
Key Stats for Nets vs. Nuggets
- The Nuggets record only 0.5 more points per game (106.8) than the Nets give up (106.3).
- Denver is 9-5 when scoring more than 106.3 points.
- Brooklyn has a 14-2 record when allowing fewer than 106.8 points.
- The Nets put up an average of 109.7 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 106.5 the Nuggets give up.
- Brooklyn has put together a 17-2 record in games it scores more than 106.5 points.
- Denver is 11-6 when it gives up fewer than 109.7 points.
- The Nuggets are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 11th.
- The Nuggets' 8.3 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Nets pull down per game (9.1).
- The Nuggets are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 25th.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Jokic, who puts up 26.3 points, 13.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game.
- The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.
- Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.3 per game and blocks with 0.7 per contest.
Nets Players to Watch
- Durant holds the top spot on the Nets leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 29.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
- Brooklyn's assist leader is James Harden with 9.6 per game. He also records 20.8 points per game and adds 7.9 rebounds per game.
- Patty Mills is consistent from deep and leads the Nets with 3.2 made threes per game.
- Harden (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Brooklyn while LaMarcus Aldridge (1.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
