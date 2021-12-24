How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Charlotte Hornets (16-17) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (15-15) on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Hornets
- The 106.4 points per game the Nuggets record are 10.7 fewer points than the Hornets give up (117.1).
- Denver is 5-0 when scoring more than 117.1 points.
- When Charlotte gives up fewer than 106.4 points, it is 6-0.
- The Hornets score 8.3 more points per game (114.9) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (106.6).
- Charlotte has put together a 12-9 record in games it scores more than 106.6 points.
- Denver's record is 14-9 when it allows fewer than 114.9 points.
- The Nuggets make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).
- Denver is 9-6 when it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.
- The Hornets are shooting 45.9% from the field, 1.0% lower than the 46.9% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Charlotte has a 9-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.9% from the field.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 25.8 points, pulling down 13.2 rebounds and distributing 7.3 assists per game.
- Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.3 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.
Hornets Players to Watch
- LaMelo Ball has the top spot on the Hornets leaderboards for scoring (19.9 per game), rebounds (7.6 per game), and assists (8.2 per game).
- Ball is consistent from distance and leads the Hornets with 2.9 made threes per game.
- Ball (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Charlotte while Mason Plumlee (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/11/2021
Spurs
W 127-112
Away
12/13/2021
Wizards
W 113-107
Home
12/15/2021
Timberwolves
L 124-107
Home
12/17/2021
Hawks
W 133-115
Away
12/22/2021
Thunder
L 108-94
Away
12/23/2021
Hornets
-
Home
12/26/2021
Clippers
-
Away
12/28/2021
Warriors
-
Away
12/30/2021
Warriors
-
Home
1/1/2022
Rockets
-
Away
1/3/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/13/2021
Mavericks
L 120-96
Away
12/15/2021
Spurs
W 131-115
Away
12/17/2021
Trail Blazers
L 125-116
Away
12/19/2021
Suns
L 137-106
Away
12/20/2021
Jazz
L 112-102
Away
12/23/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
12/27/2021
Rockets
-
Home
12/29/2021
Pacers
-
Away
1/2/2022
Suns
-
Home
1/3/2022
Wizards
-
Away
1/5/2022
Pistons
-
Home