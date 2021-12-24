Dec 20, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) react to the final whistle at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets (16-17) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (15-15) on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Hornets

Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Thursday, December 23, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Ball Arena

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Hornets

The 106.4 points per game the Nuggets record are 10.7 fewer points than the Hornets give up (117.1).

Denver is 5-0 when scoring more than 117.1 points.

When Charlotte gives up fewer than 106.4 points, it is 6-0.

The Hornets score 8.3 more points per game (114.9) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (106.6).

Charlotte has put together a 12-9 record in games it scores more than 106.6 points.

Denver's record is 14-9 when it allows fewer than 114.9 points.

The Nuggets make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).

Denver is 9-6 when it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.

The Hornets are shooting 45.9% from the field, 1.0% lower than the 46.9% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Charlotte has a 9-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.9% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 25.8 points, pulling down 13.2 rebounds and distributing 7.3 assists per game.

Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.3 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.

Hornets Players to Watch

LaMelo Ball has the top spot on the Hornets leaderboards for scoring (19.9 per game), rebounds (7.6 per game), and assists (8.2 per game).

Ball is consistent from distance and leads the Hornets with 2.9 made threes per game.

Ball (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Charlotte while Mason Plumlee (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/11/2021 Spurs W 127-112 Away 12/13/2021 Wizards W 113-107 Home 12/15/2021 Timberwolves L 124-107 Home 12/17/2021 Hawks W 133-115 Away 12/22/2021 Thunder L 108-94 Away 12/23/2021 Hornets - Home 12/26/2021 Clippers - Away 12/28/2021 Warriors - Away 12/30/2021 Warriors - Home 1/1/2022 Rockets - Away 1/3/2022 Mavericks - Away

Hornets Upcoming Schedule