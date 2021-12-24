Skip to main content
    December 24, 2021
    How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 20, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) and Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) react to the final whistle at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

    The Charlotte Hornets (16-17) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (15-15) on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nuggets vs. Hornets

    Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Hornets

    • The 106.4 points per game the Nuggets record are 10.7 fewer points than the Hornets give up (117.1).
    • Denver is 5-0 when scoring more than 117.1 points.
    • When Charlotte gives up fewer than 106.4 points, it is 6-0.
    • The Hornets score 8.3 more points per game (114.9) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (106.6).
    • Charlotte has put together a 12-9 record in games it scores more than 106.6 points.
    • Denver's record is 14-9 when it allows fewer than 114.9 points.
    • The Nuggets make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (47.1%).
    • Denver is 9-6 when it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.
    • The Hornets are shooting 45.9% from the field, 1.0% lower than the 46.9% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.
    • This season, Charlotte has a 9-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.9% from the field.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 25.8 points, pulling down 13.2 rebounds and distributing 7.3 assists per game.
    • Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.3 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • LaMelo Ball has the top spot on the Hornets leaderboards for scoring (19.9 per game), rebounds (7.6 per game), and assists (8.2 per game).
    • Ball is consistent from distance and leads the Hornets with 2.9 made threes per game.
    • Ball (1.8 steals per game) is the steal leader for Charlotte while Mason Plumlee (0.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/11/2021

    Spurs

    W 127-112

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Wizards

    W 113-107

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 124-107

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Hawks

    W 133-115

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Thunder

    L 108-94

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    Hornets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/13/2021

    Mavericks

    L 120-96

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Spurs

    W 131-115

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Trail Blazers

    L 125-116

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Suns

    L 137-106

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Jazz

    L 112-102

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Suns

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    23
    2021

    Charlotte Hornets at Denver Nuggets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

