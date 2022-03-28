Denver Nuggets vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Denver Nuggets (44-31) play the Charlotte Hornets (39-36) on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Monday, March 28, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Spectrum Center
- Arena: Spectrum Center
Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Hornets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nuggets
-3.5
233.5 points
Key Stats for Hornets vs. Nuggets
- The Nuggets score just 2.6 fewer points per game (111.8) than the Hornets give up (114.4).
- Denver is 26-5 when scoring more than 114.4 points.
- Charlotte is 25-4 when allowing fewer than 111.8 points.
- The Hornets' 114.8 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 109.4 the Nuggets allow.
- Charlotte is 29-15 when it scores more than 109.4 points.
- Denver's record is 36-15 when it gives up fewer than 114.8 points.
- The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 12th.
- The Nuggets average 9.1 offensive boards per game, 2.0 rebounds fewer than the Hornets.
- The Hornets are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 26th.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who averages 26.3 points, 13.5 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.
- Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.9 rejections per game.
Hornets Players to Watch
- Miles Bridges is at the top of the Hornets scoring leaderboard with 20.1 points per game. He also pulls down 7.1 rebounds and racks up 3.8 assists per game.
- Charlotte's leader in rebounds is Mason Plumlee with 8.1 per game, and its leader in assists is LaMelo Ball with 7.3 per game.
- Terry Rozier is reliable from distance and leads the Hornets with 3.2 made threes per game.
- Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Bridges with 0.9 per game.
