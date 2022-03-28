Denver Nuggets vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 27, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) blocks a shot by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 27, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) blocks a shot by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets (44-31) play the Charlotte Hornets (39-36) on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Hornets

Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Hornets

Nuggets vs Hornets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Nuggets

-3.5

233.5 points

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Nuggets

  • The Nuggets score just 2.6 fewer points per game (111.8) than the Hornets give up (114.4).
  • Denver is 26-5 when scoring more than 114.4 points.
  • Charlotte is 25-4 when allowing fewer than 111.8 points.
  • The Hornets' 114.8 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 109.4 the Nuggets allow.
  • Charlotte is 29-15 when it scores more than 109.4 points.
  • Denver's record is 36-15 when it gives up fewer than 114.8 points.
  • The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 12th.
  • The Nuggets average 9.1 offensive boards per game, 2.0 rebounds fewer than the Hornets.
  • The Hornets are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 26th.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who averages 26.3 points, 13.5 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.
  • Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
  • The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.9 rejections per game.

Hornets Players to Watch

  • Miles Bridges is at the top of the Hornets scoring leaderboard with 20.1 points per game. He also pulls down 7.1 rebounds and racks up 3.8 assists per game.
  • Charlotte's leader in rebounds is Mason Plumlee with 8.1 per game, and its leader in assists is LaMelo Ball with 7.3 per game.
  • Terry Rozier is reliable from distance and leads the Hornets with 3.2 made threes per game.
  • Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball with 1.6 per game, and its leader in blocks is Bridges with 0.9 per game.

How To Watch

March
28
2022

Denver Nuggets at Charlotte Hornets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 17, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov (37) skates with the puck against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals

By Phil Watson1 minute ago
Mar 26, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) celebrates with right wing T.J. Oshie (77) and center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) and center Nicklas Backstrom (19) after scorning a goal against the New Jersey Devils during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 26, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) controls the puck against the St. Louis Blues during the first period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 14, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) dribbles the ball around Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Feb 15, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) looks to pass the ball in front of Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
Mar 26, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bulls center Tristan Thompson (3) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) go for a rebound during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 27, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) blocks a shot by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0, right) handles the ball defended by Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (&amp;) during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 24, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) passes the ball between Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) and guard Darius Garland (10) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy