Denver Nuggets vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/28/2022

Mar 27, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) blocks a shot by Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets (44-31) play the Charlotte Hornets (39-36) on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Hornets

Game Day: Monday, March 28, 2022

Monday, March 28, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Hornets

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -3.5 233.5 points

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Nuggets

The Nuggets score just 2.6 fewer points per game (111.8) than the Hornets give up (114.4).

Denver is 26-5 when scoring more than 114.4 points.

Charlotte is 25-4 when allowing fewer than 111.8 points.

The Hornets' 114.8 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 109.4 the Nuggets allow.

Charlotte is 29-15 when it scores more than 109.4 points.

Denver's record is 36-15 when it gives up fewer than 114.8 points.

The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 12th.

The Nuggets average 9.1 offensive boards per game, 2.0 rebounds fewer than the Hornets.

The Hornets are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 26th.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who averages 26.3 points, 13.5 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.

Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.9 rejections per game.

Hornets Players to Watch