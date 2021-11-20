How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Bulls (10-5) will look to DeMar DeRozan (fifth in NBA, 26.6 points per game) when they try to overcome Nikola Jokic (sixth in league, 26.4) and the Denver Nuggets (9-6) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Ball Arena. The matchup tips off at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Bulls
- The 102.6 points per game the Nuggets record are the same as the Bulls give up.
- Denver is 5-2 when scoring more than 103.3 points.
- Chicago has a 5-0 record when giving up fewer than 102.6 points.
- The Bulls' 108.5 points per game are 9.3 more points than the 99.2 the Nuggets allow.
- Chicago has put together an 8-3 record in games it scores more than 99.2 points.
- Denver is 9-4 when it allows fewer than 108.5 points.
- The Nuggets make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
- Denver has a 6-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.
- The Bulls are shooting 46.8% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 44.9% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.
- Chicago is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 26.4 points, pulling down 13.6 boards and dishing out 6.4 assists per game.
- Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.2 takeaways and 0.9 rejections per game.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeRozan is the top scorer for the Bulls with 26.6 points per game. He also adds 5.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game to his stats.
- Nikola Vucevic has a stat line of 10.9 rebounds, 13.6 points and 4.3 assists per game for Chicago to take the top rebound spot on the team. Lonzo Ball has the top spot for assists with 4.5 per game, adding 13.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per matchup.
- Ball is dependable from three-point range and leads the Bulls with 3.1 made threes per game.
- Alex Caruso (2.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Chicago while Derrick Jones Jr. (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Pacers
W 101-98
Home
11/12/2021
Hawks
W 105-96
Home
11/14/2021
Trail Blazers
W 124-95
Home
11/15/2021
Mavericks
L 111-101
Away
11/18/2021
76ers
L 103-89
Home
11/19/2021
Bulls
-
Home
11/21/2021
Suns
-
Away
11/23/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Away
11/26/2021
Bucks
-
Home
11/29/2021
Heat
-
Away
12/1/2021
Magic
-
Away
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/10/2021
Mavericks
W 117-107
Home
11/12/2021
Warriors
L 119-93
Away
11/14/2021
Clippers
W 100-90
Away
11/15/2021
Lakers
W 121-103
Away
11/17/2021
Trail Blazers
L 112-107
Away
11/19/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
11/21/2021
Knicks
-
Home
11/22/2021
Pacers
-
Home
11/24/2021
Rockets
-
Away
11/26/2021
Magic
-
Away
11/27/2021
Heat
-
Home