    • November 21, 2021
    How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) battles for the ball with Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) and forward Cam Reddish (22) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

    The Chicago Bulls (10-5) will look to DeMar DeRozan (fifth in NBA, 26.6 points per game) when they try to overcome Nikola Jokic (sixth in league, 26.4) and the Denver Nuggets (9-6) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Ball Arena. The matchup tips off at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nuggets vs. Bulls

    Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Bulls

    • The 102.6 points per game the Nuggets record are the same as the Bulls give up.
    • Denver is 5-2 when scoring more than 103.3 points.
    • Chicago has a 5-0 record when giving up fewer than 102.6 points.
    • The Bulls' 108.5 points per game are 9.3 more points than the 99.2 the Nuggets allow.
    • Chicago has put together an 8-3 record in games it scores more than 99.2 points.
    • Denver is 9-4 when it allows fewer than 108.5 points.
    • The Nuggets make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
    • Denver has a 6-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.
    • The Bulls are shooting 46.8% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 44.9% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.
    • Chicago is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 26.4 points, pulling down 13.6 boards and dishing out 6.4 assists per game.
    • Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.2 takeaways and 0.9 rejections per game.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • DeRozan is the top scorer for the Bulls with 26.6 points per game. He also adds 5.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game to his stats.
    • Nikola Vucevic has a stat line of 10.9 rebounds, 13.6 points and 4.3 assists per game for Chicago to take the top rebound spot on the team. Lonzo Ball has the top spot for assists with 4.5 per game, adding 13.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per matchup.
    • Ball is dependable from three-point range and leads the Bulls with 3.1 made threes per game.
    • Alex Caruso (2.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Chicago while Derrick Jones Jr. (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

    Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Pacers

    W 101-98

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Hawks

    W 105-96

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 124-95

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Mavericks

    L 111-101

    Away

    11/18/2021

    76ers

    L 103-89

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    Bulls Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/10/2021

    Mavericks

    W 117-107

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Warriors

    L 119-93

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Clippers

    W 100-90

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Lakers

    W 121-103

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Trail Blazers

    L 112-107

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Chicago Bulls at Denver Nuggets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

