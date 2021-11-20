Nov 12, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) battles for the ball with Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) and forward Cam Reddish (22) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (10-5) will look to DeMar DeRozan (fifth in NBA, 26.6 points per game) when they try to overcome Nikola Jokic (sixth in league, 26.4) and the Denver Nuggets (9-6) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Ball Arena. The matchup tips off at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Bulls

Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021

Friday, November 19, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Bulls

The 102.6 points per game the Nuggets record are the same as the Bulls give up.

Denver is 5-2 when scoring more than 103.3 points.

Chicago has a 5-0 record when giving up fewer than 102.6 points.

The Bulls' 108.5 points per game are 9.3 more points than the 99.2 the Nuggets allow.

Chicago has put together an 8-3 record in games it scores more than 99.2 points.

Denver is 9-4 when it allows fewer than 108.5 points.

The Nuggets make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).

Denver has a 6-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.

The Bulls are shooting 46.8% from the field, 1.9% higher than the 44.9% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.

Chicago is 6-2 when it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 26.4 points, pulling down 13.6 boards and dishing out 6.4 assists per game.

Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.2 takeaways and 0.9 rejections per game.

Bulls Players to Watch

DeRozan is the top scorer for the Bulls with 26.6 points per game. He also adds 5.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game to his stats.

Nikola Vucevic has a stat line of 10.9 rebounds, 13.6 points and 4.3 assists per game for Chicago to take the top rebound spot on the team. Lonzo Ball has the top spot for assists with 4.5 per game, adding 13.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per matchup.

Ball is dependable from three-point range and leads the Bulls with 3.1 made threes per game.

Alex Caruso (2.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Chicago while Derrick Jones Jr. (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/10/2021 Pacers W 101-98 Home 11/12/2021 Hawks W 105-96 Home 11/14/2021 Trail Blazers W 124-95 Home 11/15/2021 Mavericks L 111-101 Away 11/18/2021 76ers L 103-89 Home 11/19/2021 Bulls - Home 11/21/2021 Suns - Away 11/23/2021 Trail Blazers - Away 11/26/2021 Bucks - Home 11/29/2021 Heat - Away 12/1/2021 Magic - Away

Bulls Upcoming Schedule