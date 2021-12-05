Denver Nuggets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

Dec 1, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) blocks Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shot during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the league's best scorers take the court when DeMar DeRozan (fourth, 26.4 points per game) and the Chicago Bulls (16-8) host Nikola Jokic (sixth, 26.1) and the Denver Nuggets (11-11) on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Bulls

Game Day: Monday, December 6, 2021

Monday, December 6, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: United Center

United Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Nuggets

The 109.6 points per game the Bulls average are 5.7 more points than the Nuggets allow (103.9).

Chicago is 13-4 when scoring more than 103.9 points.

Denver is 10-5 when giving up fewer than 109.6 points.

The Nuggets' 104.0 points per game are only 1.2 fewer points than the 105.2 the Bulls give up to opponents.

Denver has put together a 6-4 record in games it scores more than 105.2 points.

Chicago has an 8-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.0 points.

The Nuggets are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 26th.

The Bulls average 8.8 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.1 more rebounds than the Nuggets grab per game (8.7).

Bulls Players to Watch

DeRozan leads the Bulls in scoring, tallying 26.4 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Chicago's leading rebounder is Nikola Vucevic averaging 10.6 boards per game and its best passer is Lonzo Ball and his 5.0 assists per game.

Ball makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

The Chicago steals leader is Alex Caruso, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Vucevic, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch