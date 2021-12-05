Denver Nuggets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two of the league's best scorers take the court when DeMar DeRozan (fourth, 26.4 points per game) and the Chicago Bulls (16-8) host Nikola Jokic (sixth, 26.1) and the Denver Nuggets (11-11) on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Monday, December 6, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: United Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Bulls vs. Nuggets
- The 109.6 points per game the Bulls average are 5.7 more points than the Nuggets allow (103.9).
- Chicago is 13-4 when scoring more than 103.9 points.
- Denver is 10-5 when giving up fewer than 109.6 points.
- The Nuggets' 104.0 points per game are only 1.2 fewer points than the 105.2 the Bulls give up to opponents.
- Denver has put together a 6-4 record in games it scores more than 105.2 points.
- Chicago has an 8-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.0 points.
- The Nuggets are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 26th.
- The Bulls average 8.8 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.1 more rebounds than the Nuggets grab per game (8.7).
- The Nuggets are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 26th.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeRozan leads the Bulls in scoring, tallying 26.4 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
- Chicago's leading rebounder is Nikola Vucevic averaging 10.6 boards per game and its best passer is Lonzo Ball and his 5.0 assists per game.
- Ball makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
- The Chicago steals leader is Alex Caruso, who averages 2.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Vucevic, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic has the top spot on the Nuggets leaderboards for scoring (26.1 per game), rebounds (13.6 per game), and assists (6.4 per game).
- Will Barton is consistent from distance and leads the Nuggets with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Jokic's steals (1.1 steals per game) and blocks (0.8 blocks per game) pace Denver defensively.
How To Watch
December
6
2021
Denver Nuggets at Chicago Bulls
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)