Denver Nuggets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/25/2021

The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) battle the Denver Nuggets (2-0) at Ball Arena on Monday, October 25, 2021. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Monday, October 25, 2021

Monday, October 25, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Ball Arena

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Cavaliers

Last year, the 115.1 points per game the Nuggets averaged were just 2.7 more points than the Cavaliers allowed (112.4).

Denver had a 36-10 record last season when putting up more than 112.4 points.

Cleveland had a 19-23 record last season when allowing fewer than 115.1 points.

The Cavaliers' 103.8 points per game last year were 6.3 fewer points than the 110.1 the Nuggets gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 110.1 points last season, Cleveland went 14-5.

Denver's record was 21-1 when it gave up fewer than 103.8 points last season.

The Nuggets made 48.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.1 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers allowed to their opponents (48.4%).

In games Denver shot higher than 48.4% from the field, it went 30-7 overall.

The Cavaliers shot 45.0% from the field, 1.9% lower than the 46.9% the Nuggets' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Cleveland had a 15-10 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 46.9% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic put up 26.4 points, 10.8 boards and 8.3 assists per game last season.

Michael Porter Jr. made 2.8 threes per game a season ago.

Jokic averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Porter compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Collin Sexton put up 24.3 points per game last season to go with 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Jarrett Allen pulled down 10.0 rebounds per game, while Ricky Rubio notched 6.4 assists per contest.

Darius Garland knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.

Rubio averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Allen compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 Suns W 110-98 Away 10/22/2021 Spurs W 102-96 Home 10/25/2021 Cavaliers - Home 10/26/2021 Jazz - Away 10/29/2021 Mavericks - Home 10/30/2021 Timberwolves - Away 11/1/2021 Grizzlies - Away 11/3/2021 Grizzlies - Away

Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule