Denver Nuggets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/25/2021

    • October 26, 2021
    How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 23, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio (3) and center Evan Mobley (4) celebrate after the Cavaliers be a the Atlanta Hawks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

    The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) battle the Denver Nuggets (2-0) at Ball Arena on Monday, October 25, 2021. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nuggets vs. Cavaliers

    Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Cavaliers

    • Last year, the 115.1 points per game the Nuggets averaged were just 2.7 more points than the Cavaliers allowed (112.4).
    • Denver had a 36-10 record last season when putting up more than 112.4 points.
    • Cleveland had a 19-23 record last season when allowing fewer than 115.1 points.
    • The Cavaliers' 103.8 points per game last year were 6.3 fewer points than the 110.1 the Nuggets gave up to opponents.
    • When it scored more than 110.1 points last season, Cleveland went 14-5.
    • Denver's record was 21-1 when it gave up fewer than 103.8 points last season.
    • The Nuggets made 48.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.1 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers allowed to their opponents (48.4%).
    • In games Denver shot higher than 48.4% from the field, it went 30-7 overall.
    • The Cavaliers shot 45.0% from the field, 1.9% lower than the 46.9% the Nuggets' opponents shot last season.
    • Last season, Cleveland had a 15-10 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 46.9% from the field.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • Nikola Jokic put up 26.4 points, 10.8 boards and 8.3 assists per game last season.
    • Michael Porter Jr. made 2.8 threes per game a season ago.
    • Jokic averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Porter compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Cavaliers Players to Watch

    • Collin Sexton put up 24.3 points per game last season to go with 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
    • Jarrett Allen pulled down 10.0 rebounds per game, while Ricky Rubio notched 6.4 assists per contest.
    • Darius Garland knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
    • Rubio averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Allen compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.

    Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Suns

    W 110-98

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Spurs

    W 102-96

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    10/26/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 132-121

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Hornets

    L 123-112

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Hawks

    W 101-95

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Suns

    -

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    October
    25
    2021

    Cleveland Cavaliers at Denver Nuggets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
