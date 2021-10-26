Denver Nuggets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/25/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) battle the Denver Nuggets (2-0) at Ball Arena on Monday, October 25, 2021. The game starts at 9:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Monday, October 25, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Arena: Ball Arena
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Cavaliers
- Last year, the 115.1 points per game the Nuggets averaged were just 2.7 more points than the Cavaliers allowed (112.4).
- Denver had a 36-10 record last season when putting up more than 112.4 points.
- Cleveland had a 19-23 record last season when allowing fewer than 115.1 points.
- The Cavaliers' 103.8 points per game last year were 6.3 fewer points than the 110.1 the Nuggets gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 110.1 points last season, Cleveland went 14-5.
- Denver's record was 21-1 when it gave up fewer than 103.8 points last season.
- The Nuggets made 48.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.1 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers allowed to their opponents (48.4%).
- In games Denver shot higher than 48.4% from the field, it went 30-7 overall.
- The Cavaliers shot 45.0% from the field, 1.9% lower than the 46.9% the Nuggets' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Cleveland had a 15-10 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 46.9% from the field.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic put up 26.4 points, 10.8 boards and 8.3 assists per game last season.
- Michael Porter Jr. made 2.8 threes per game a season ago.
- Jokic averaged 1.3 takeaways per game, while Porter compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Collin Sexton put up 24.3 points per game last season to go with 3.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
- Jarrett Allen pulled down 10.0 rebounds per game, while Ricky Rubio notched 6.4 assists per contest.
- Darius Garland knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
- Rubio averaged 1.4 takeaways per game, while Allen compiled 1.4 rejections per contest.
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Suns
W 110-98
Away
10/22/2021
Spurs
W 102-96
Home
10/25/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
10/26/2021
Jazz
-
Away
10/29/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
10/30/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
11/1/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
11/3/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
Cavaliers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Grizzlies
L 132-121
Away
10/22/2021
Hornets
L 123-112
Home
10/23/2021
Hawks
W 101-95
Home
10/25/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
10/27/2021
Clippers
-
Away
10/29/2021
Lakers
-
Away
10/30/2021
Suns
-
Away
11/1/2021
Hornets
-
Away
11/3/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Home
