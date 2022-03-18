How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Denver Nuggets (42-28) aim to extend a seven-game road win streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (39-30) on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Cavaliers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nuggets
-2.5
225.5 points
Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Nuggets
- The 111.4 points per game the Nuggets record are 7.4 more points than the Cavaliers give up (104.0).
- Denver has a 35-13 record when scoring more than 104.0 points.
- Cleveland is 37-14 when giving up fewer than 111.4 points.
- The Cavaliers' 107.0 points per game are just 1.5 fewer points than the 108.5 the Nuggets allow.
- When it scores more than 108.5 points, Cleveland is 20-9.
- Denver has a 21-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.0 points.
- The Cavaliers are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 20th.
- The Nuggets average 9 offensive rebounds per game, 1.2 rebounds less than the Cavaliers.
- The Cavaliers are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 28th.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who puts up 26.0 points, 13.8 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game.
- Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
- Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Darius Garland scores 21.2 points and tacks on 8.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Cavaliers' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Jarrett Allen grabs 10.8 rebounds per game (he also scores 16.1 points per game and adds 1.6 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Cleveland rebounding leaderboard.
- Garland hits 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Cavaliers.
- Cleveland's leader in steals is Garland with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Evan Mobley with 1.7 per game.
How To Watch
March
18
2022
Denver Nuggets at Cleveland Cavaliers
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)