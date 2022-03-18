Mar 9, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) controls the ball between Sacramento Kings center Damian Jones (30) and forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets (42-28) aim to extend a seven-game road win streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (39-30) on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Friday, March 18, 2022

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Cavaliers

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -2.5 225.5 points

Key Stats for Cavaliers vs. Nuggets

The 111.4 points per game the Nuggets record are 7.4 more points than the Cavaliers give up (104.0).

Denver has a 35-13 record when scoring more than 104.0 points.

Cleveland is 37-14 when giving up fewer than 111.4 points.

The Cavaliers' 107.0 points per game are just 1.5 fewer points than the 108.5 the Nuggets allow.

When it scores more than 108.5 points, Cleveland is 20-9.

Denver has a 21-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.0 points.

The Cavaliers are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 20th.

The Nuggets average 9 offensive rebounds per game, 1.2 rebounds less than the Cavaliers.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who puts up 26.0 points, 13.8 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game.

Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.

Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

Cavaliers Players to Watch