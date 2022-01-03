Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Dec 29, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) moves to the hoop next to Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) in the fourth quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets (18-16) will attempt to extend a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (17-18) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022

Monday, January 3, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Mavericks

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -2.5 -

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Nuggets

The Mavericks record 105.5 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 106.1 the Nuggets allow.

Dallas has a 12-4 record when scoring more than 106.1 points.

Denver has a 12-2 record when giving up fewer than 105.5 points.

The Nuggets' 106.3 points per game are just 1.4 more points than the 104.9 the Mavericks allow.

Denver is 12-7 when it scores more than 104.9 points.

Dallas' record is 14-8 when it allows fewer than 106.3 points.

The Mavericks are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 29th.

The Mavericks grab an average of 9.7 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Nuggets by 1.2 rebounds per contest.

The Mavericks are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 29th.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Kristaps Porzingis leads the Mavericks in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 20.6 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.

Jalen Brunson is Dallas' best passer, distributing 5.4 assists per game while scoring 15.8 PPG.

The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Tim Hardaway Jr., who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.

The Dallas steals leader is Dorian Finney-Smith, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Porzingis, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch