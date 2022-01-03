Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Skip to main content
    •
    January 3, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 29, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) moves to the hoop next to Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) in the fourth quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 29, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) moves to the hoop next to Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) in the fourth quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Denver Nuggets (18-16) will attempt to extend a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (17-18) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nuggets vs. Mavericks

    • Game Day: Monday, January 3, 2022
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: American Airlines Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Mavericks

    Mavericks vs Nuggets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Mavericks

    -2.5

    -

    Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Nuggets

    • The Mavericks record 105.5 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 106.1 the Nuggets allow.
    • Dallas has a 12-4 record when scoring more than 106.1 points.
    • Denver has a 12-2 record when giving up fewer than 105.5 points.
    • The Nuggets' 106.3 points per game are just 1.4 more points than the 104.9 the Mavericks allow.
    • Denver is 12-7 when it scores more than 104.9 points.
    • Dallas' record is 14-8 when it allows fewer than 106.3 points.
    • The Mavericks are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 29th.
    • The Mavericks grab an average of 9.7 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Nuggets by 1.2 rebounds per contest.
    • The Mavericks are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 29th.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • Kristaps Porzingis leads the Mavericks in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 20.6 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.
    • Jalen Brunson is Dallas' best passer, distributing 5.4 assists per game while scoring 15.8 PPG.
    • The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Tim Hardaway Jr., who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.
    • The Dallas steals leader is Dorian Finney-Smith, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Porzingis, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • Nikola Jokic holds the top spot on the Nuggets leaderboards for scoring (25.7 per game), rebounds (13.9 per game), and assists (7.0 per game).
    • Will Barton is reliable from distance and leads the Nuggets with 2.4 made threes per game.
    • Jokic's steals (1.4 steals per game) and blocks (0.8 blocks per game) lead Denver defensively.

    How To Watch

    January
    3
    2022

    Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 29, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) gets defended by Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Walton Jr. (25) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyrell Terry (1) shoots the ball over San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) dribbles the ball as Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Brandon Goodwin (26) battles for possession with Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) moves to the hoop next to Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) in the fourth quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 21, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Evan Fournier (13) takes a three point shot over Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    1 hour ago
    Jan 1, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) dribbles as Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    1 hour ago
    Jan 1, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) fouls Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the fourth quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 30, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) drives to the basket as Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) defends in front of forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy