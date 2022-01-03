Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Denver Nuggets (18-16) will attempt to extend a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (17-18) on Monday, January 3, 2022 at American Airlines Center. The matchup airs at 8:30 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Mavericks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Mavericks
-2.5
-
Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Nuggets
- The Mavericks record 105.5 points per game, only 0.6 fewer points than the 106.1 the Nuggets allow.
- Dallas has a 12-4 record when scoring more than 106.1 points.
- Denver has a 12-2 record when giving up fewer than 105.5 points.
- The Nuggets' 106.3 points per game are just 1.4 more points than the 104.9 the Mavericks allow.
- Denver is 12-7 when it scores more than 104.9 points.
- Dallas' record is 14-8 when it allows fewer than 106.3 points.
- The Mavericks are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 29th.
- The Mavericks grab an average of 9.7 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Nuggets by 1.2 rebounds per contest.
- The Nuggets rank 29th.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Kristaps Porzingis leads the Mavericks in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 20.6 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.
- Jalen Brunson is Dallas' best passer, distributing 5.4 assists per game while scoring 15.8 PPG.
- The Mavericks get the most three-point shooting production out of Tim Hardaway Jr., who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.
- The Dallas steals leader is Dorian Finney-Smith, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Porzingis, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic holds the top spot on the Nuggets leaderboards for scoring (25.7 per game), rebounds (13.9 per game), and assists (7.0 per game).
- Will Barton is reliable from distance and leads the Nuggets with 2.4 made threes per game.
- Jokic's steals (1.4 steals per game) and blocks (0.8 blocks per game) lead Denver defensively.
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)