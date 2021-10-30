Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/29/2021

Skip to main content
    October 30, 2021
    How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots a three point shot over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

    The Dallas Mavericks (3-1) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Denver Nuggets (2-2) on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nuggets vs. Mavericks

    Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Mavericks

    • Last year, the Nuggets scored 115.1 points per game, just 4.9 more points than the 110.2 the Mavericks gave up.
    • When Denver scored more than 110.2 points last season, it went 37-12.
    • Dallas had a 32-12 record last season when allowing fewer than 115.1 points.
    • The Mavericks' 112.4 points per game last year were just 2.3 more points than the 110.1 the Nuggets gave up.
    • Dallas went 32-7 last season when it scored more than 110.1 points.
    • Denver went 38-6 last season when it allowed fewer than 112.4 points.
    • The Nuggets made 48.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.5 percentage points higher than the Mavericks allowed to their opponents (46.0%).
    • Denver went 36-10 when it shot higher than 46.0% from the field.
    • The Mavericks shot 47.0% from the field, 0.1% higher than the 46.9% the Nuggets' opponents shot last season.
    • Dallas went 29-8 when it shot better than 46.9% from the field.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • Nikola Jokic averaged 26.4 points, 10.8 boards and 8.3 assists per game last season.
    • Michael Porter Jr. knocked down 2.8 threes per game a season ago.
    • Jokic averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Porter collected 0.9 blocks per contest.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • Luka Doncic scored 27.7 points, pulled down 8.0 boards and dished out 8.6 assists per game last season.
    • Tim Hardaway Jr. hit an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Doncic averaged 1.0 steal per game, while Willie Cauley-Stein collected 0.8 blocks per contest.

    Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Suns

    W 110-98

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Spurs

    W 102-96

    Home

    10/25/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 99-87

    Home

    10/26/2021

    Jazz

    L 122-110

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    Mavericks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/21/2021

    Hawks

    L 113-87

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Raptors

    W 103-95

    Away

    10/26/2021

    Rockets

    W 116-106

    Home

    10/28/2021

    Spurs

    W 104-99

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    11/2/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    11/3/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    October
    29
    2021

    Dallas Mavericks at Denver Nuggets

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
