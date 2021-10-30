Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/29/2021

Oct 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots a three point shot over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks (3-1) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Denver Nuggets (2-2) on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Friday, October 29, 2021

Friday, October 29, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Ball Arena

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Mavericks

Last year, the Nuggets scored 115.1 points per game, just 4.9 more points than the 110.2 the Mavericks gave up.

When Denver scored more than 110.2 points last season, it went 37-12.

Dallas had a 32-12 record last season when allowing fewer than 115.1 points.

The Mavericks' 112.4 points per game last year were just 2.3 more points than the 110.1 the Nuggets gave up.

Dallas went 32-7 last season when it scored more than 110.1 points.

Denver went 38-6 last season when it allowed fewer than 112.4 points.

The Nuggets made 48.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.5 percentage points higher than the Mavericks allowed to their opponents (46.0%).

Denver went 36-10 when it shot higher than 46.0% from the field.

The Mavericks shot 47.0% from the field, 0.1% higher than the 46.9% the Nuggets' opponents shot last season.

Dallas went 29-8 when it shot better than 46.9% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic averaged 26.4 points, 10.8 boards and 8.3 assists per game last season.

Michael Porter Jr. knocked down 2.8 threes per game a season ago.

Jokic averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Porter collected 0.9 blocks per contest.

Mavericks Players to Watch

Luka Doncic scored 27.7 points, pulled down 8.0 boards and dished out 8.6 assists per game last season.

Tim Hardaway Jr. hit an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Doncic averaged 1.0 steal per game, while Willie Cauley-Stein collected 0.8 blocks per contest.

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 Suns W 110-98 Away 10/22/2021 Spurs W 102-96 Home 10/25/2021 Cavaliers L 99-87 Home 10/26/2021 Jazz L 122-110 Away 10/29/2021 Mavericks - Home 10/30/2021 Timberwolves - Away 11/1/2021 Grizzlies - Away 11/3/2021 Grizzlies - Away 11/6/2021 Rockets - Home 11/8/2021 Heat - Home

Mavericks Upcoming Schedule