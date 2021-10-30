Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/29/2021

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Dallas Mavericks (3-1) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Denver Nuggets (2-2) on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Ball Arena. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Friday, October 29, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Mavericks
- Last year, the Nuggets scored 115.1 points per game, just 4.9 more points than the 110.2 the Mavericks gave up.
- When Denver scored more than 110.2 points last season, it went 37-12.
- Dallas had a 32-12 record last season when allowing fewer than 115.1 points.
- The Mavericks' 112.4 points per game last year were just 2.3 more points than the 110.1 the Nuggets gave up.
- Dallas went 32-7 last season when it scored more than 110.1 points.
- Denver went 38-6 last season when it allowed fewer than 112.4 points.
- The Nuggets made 48.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.5 percentage points higher than the Mavericks allowed to their opponents (46.0%).
- Denver went 36-10 when it shot higher than 46.0% from the field.
- The Mavericks shot 47.0% from the field, 0.1% higher than the 46.9% the Nuggets' opponents shot last season.
- Dallas went 29-8 when it shot better than 46.9% from the field.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic averaged 26.4 points, 10.8 boards and 8.3 assists per game last season.
- Michael Porter Jr. knocked down 2.8 threes per game a season ago.
- Jokic averaged 1.3 steals per game, while Porter collected 0.9 blocks per contest.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- Luka Doncic scored 27.7 points, pulled down 8.0 boards and dished out 8.6 assists per game last season.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. hit an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Doncic averaged 1.0 steal per game, while Willie Cauley-Stein collected 0.8 blocks per contest.
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Suns
W 110-98
Away
10/22/2021
Spurs
W 102-96
Home
10/25/2021
Cavaliers
L 99-87
Home
10/26/2021
Jazz
L 122-110
Away
10/29/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
10/30/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
11/1/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
11/3/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away
11/6/2021
Rockets
-
Home
11/8/2021
Heat
-
Home
Mavericks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/21/2021
Hawks
L 113-87
Away
10/23/2021
Raptors
W 103-95
Away
10/26/2021
Rockets
W 116-106
Home
10/28/2021
Spurs
W 104-99
Home
10/29/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
10/31/2021
Kings
-
Home
11/2/2021
Heat
-
Home
11/3/2021
Spurs
-
Away
11/6/2021
Celtics
-
Home
11/8/2021
Pelicans
-
Home