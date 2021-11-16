Nov 14, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and guard Monte Morris (11) fight Portland Trail Blazers center Cody Zeller (40) for a rebound in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets (9-4) will try to build on a five-game win streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (8-4) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at American Airlines Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021

Monday, November 15, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Mavericks

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -5.5 208.5 points

Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Nuggets

The Mavericks average 6.5 more points per game (104.5) than the Nuggets allow (98.0).

Dallas has an 8-2 record when scoring more than 98.0 points.

Denver is 9-1 when giving up fewer than 104.5 points.

The Nuggets average just 2.3 fewer points per game (103.8) than the Mavericks give up to opponents (106.1).

Denver has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 106.1 points.

Dallas has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.8 points.

The Nuggets are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 12th.

The Mavericks average 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 more rebounds than the Nuggets pull down per game (9.5).

The Nuggets are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 15th.

Mavericks Players to Watch

The Mavericks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Luka Doncic, who puts up 25.1 points, 8.3 boards and 7.7 assists per game.

Tim Hardaway Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.

Dorian Finney-Smith is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Dwight Powell leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch