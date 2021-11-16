Publish date:
How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Denver Nuggets (9-4) will try to build on a five-game win streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (8-4) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at American Airlines Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Monday, November 15, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Mavericks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Mavericks
-5.5
208.5 points
Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Nuggets
- The Mavericks average 6.5 more points per game (104.5) than the Nuggets allow (98.0).
- Dallas has an 8-2 record when scoring more than 98.0 points.
- Denver is 9-1 when giving up fewer than 104.5 points.
- The Nuggets average just 2.3 fewer points per game (103.8) than the Mavericks give up to opponents (106.1).
- Denver has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 106.1 points.
- Dallas has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.8 points.
- The Nuggets are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 12th.
- The Mavericks average 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 more rebounds than the Nuggets pull down per game (9.5).
- The Nuggets are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 15th.
Mavericks Players to Watch
- The Mavericks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Luka Doncic, who puts up 25.1 points, 8.3 boards and 7.7 assists per game.
- Tim Hardaway Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
- Dorian Finney-Smith is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Dwight Powell leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic paces the Nuggets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 25.3 points, 13.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.
- Will Barton is reliable from deep and leads the Nuggets with 2.4 made threes per game.
- Denver's leader in steals is Jokic (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Aaron Gordon (1.0 per game).
How To Watch
November
15
2021
Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks
TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)