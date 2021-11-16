Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 14, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and guard Monte Morris (11) fight Portland Trail Blazers center Cody Zeller (40) for a rebound in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 14, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and guard Monte Morris (11) fight Portland Trail Blazers center Cody Zeller (40) for a rebound in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-USA TODAY Sports

    The Denver Nuggets (9-4) will try to build on a five-game win streak when they visit the Dallas Mavericks (8-4) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at American Airlines Center. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nuggets vs. Mavericks

    Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Mavericks

    Mavericks vs Nuggets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Mavericks

    -5.5

    208.5 points

    Key Stats for Mavericks vs. Nuggets

    • The Mavericks average 6.5 more points per game (104.5) than the Nuggets allow (98.0).
    • Dallas has an 8-2 record when scoring more than 98.0 points.
    • Denver is 9-1 when giving up fewer than 104.5 points.
    • The Nuggets average just 2.3 fewer points per game (103.8) than the Mavericks give up to opponents (106.1).
    • Denver has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 106.1 points.
    • Dallas has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.8 points.
    • The Nuggets are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 12th.
    • The Mavericks average 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 more rebounds than the Nuggets pull down per game (9.5).
    • The Nuggets are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 15th.

    Mavericks Players to Watch

    • The Mavericks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Luka Doncic, who puts up 25.1 points, 8.3 boards and 7.7 assists per game.
    • Tim Hardaway Jr. makes more threes per game than any other member of the Mavericks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
    • Dorian Finney-Smith is Dallas' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Dwight Powell leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • Nikola Jokic paces the Nuggets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 25.3 points, 13.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.
    • Will Barton is reliable from deep and leads the Nuggets with 2.4 made threes per game.
    • Denver's leader in steals is Jokic (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Aaron Gordon (1.0 per game).

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard
    NBA

    How to Watch Raptors at Trail Blazers

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2019; Lubbock, TX, USA; Bethune-Cookman Wildcats guard Jordan Preaster (4) drives the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Bethune-Cookman vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    2 minutes ago
    9Nov 6, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots the ball as Los Angeles Lakers point guard Avery Bradley (20) defends during the first half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2019; Lubbock, TX, USA; Bethune-Cookman Wildcats guard Jordan Preaster (4) drives the ball against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Kevin McCullar (15) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Utah vs. Bethune-Cookman: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 13, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) passes the ball between Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby (3) and guard Gary Trent Jr. (33) in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) is pursued by Tennessee Titans defensive back Chris Jackson (35) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    47 minutes ago
    Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is pressured by Tennessee Titans defensive end Denico Autry (96) during the third quarter at SoFI Stadium Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 in Inglewood, Calif. Titans Rams 089
    NFL

    Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/15/2021

    47 minutes ago
    Cal Golden Bears
    College Basketball

    How to Watch San Diego at California

    1 hour ago
    Basketball Fans 3
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Providence at Wisconsin

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy