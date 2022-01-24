How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Denver Nuggets (23-21) battle the Detroit Pistons (11-34) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Ball Arena
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Pistons
- The Nuggets average only 3.8 fewer points per game (107.7) than the Pistons allow (111.5).
- When Denver totals more than 111.5 points, it is 13-1.
- When Detroit gives up fewer than 107.7 points, it is 7-10.
- The Pistons average 5.0 fewer points per game (101.8) than the Nuggets allow (106.8).
- Detroit has put together a 7-9 record in games it scores more than 106.8 points.
- Denver's record is 14-2 when it gives up fewer than 101.8 points.
- The Nuggets are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Pistons allow to opponents.
- Denver has a 14-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.
- The Pistons are shooting 41.9% from the field, 4.6% lower than the 46.5% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.
- Detroit has compiled a 6-3 straight up record in games it shoots above 46.5% from the field.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 25.9 points, pulling down 13.9 boards and distributing 7.5 assists per game.
- Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
- Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.
Pistons Players to Watch
- Cade Cunningham racks up 15.6 points and tacks on 5.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pistons' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Isaiah Stewart's stat line of 8.0 rebounds, 7.7 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
- Saddiq Bey is the top scorer from distance for the Pistons, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Stewart (1.2 per game).
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/13/2022
Trail Blazers
W 140-108
Home
1/15/2022
Lakers
W 133-96
Home
1/16/2022
Jazz
L 125-102
Home
1/19/2022
Clippers
W 130-128
Home
1/21/2022
Grizzlies
L 122-118
Home
1/23/2022
Pistons
-
Home
1/25/2022
Pistons
-
Away
1/26/2022
Nets
-
Away
1/28/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
1/30/2022
Bucks
-
Away
2/1/2022
Timberwolves
-
Away
Pistons Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/14/2022
Raptors
W 103-87
Home
1/16/2022
Suns
L 135-108
Home
1/18/2022
Warriors
L 102-86
Away
1/19/2022
Kings
W 133-131
Away
1/21/2022
Jazz
L 111-101
Away
1/23/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
1/25/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
1/28/2022
Magic
-
Away
1/30/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
2/1/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
2/3/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
