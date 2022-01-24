Jan 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) prepares to pass behind Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32), forward Aaron Gordon (50) and forward Will Barton (5) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets (23-21) battle the Detroit Pistons (11-34) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Pistons

Game Day: Sunday, January 23, 2022

Sunday, January 23, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Ball Arena

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Pistons

The Nuggets average only 3.8 fewer points per game (107.7) than the Pistons allow (111.5).

When Denver totals more than 111.5 points, it is 13-1.

When Detroit gives up fewer than 107.7 points, it is 7-10.

The Pistons average 5.0 fewer points per game (101.8) than the Nuggets allow (106.8).

Detroit has put together a 7-9 record in games it scores more than 106.8 points.

Denver's record is 14-2 when it gives up fewer than 101.8 points.

The Nuggets are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Pistons allow to opponents.

Denver has a 14-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.

The Pistons are shooting 41.9% from the field, 4.6% lower than the 46.5% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.

Detroit has compiled a 6-3 straight up record in games it shoots above 46.5% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 25.9 points, pulling down 13.9 boards and distributing 7.5 assists per game.

Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.

Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

Pistons Players to Watch

Cade Cunningham racks up 15.6 points and tacks on 5.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pistons' leaderboards for those statistics.

Isaiah Stewart's stat line of 8.0 rebounds, 7.7 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.

Saddiq Bey is the top scorer from distance for the Pistons, hitting 2.4 threes per game.

Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Stewart (1.2 per game).

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/13/2022 Trail Blazers W 140-108 Home 1/15/2022 Lakers W 133-96 Home 1/16/2022 Jazz L 125-102 Home 1/19/2022 Clippers W 130-128 Home 1/21/2022 Grizzlies L 122-118 Home 1/23/2022 Pistons - Home 1/25/2022 Pistons - Away 1/26/2022 Nets - Away 1/28/2022 Pelicans - Away 1/30/2022 Bucks - Away 2/1/2022 Timberwolves - Away

Pistons Upcoming Schedule