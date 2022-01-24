Skip to main content

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) prepares to pass behind Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32), forward Aaron Gordon (50) and forward Will Barton (5) in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets (23-21) battle the Detroit Pistons (11-34) on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Pistons

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Pistons

  • The Nuggets average only 3.8 fewer points per game (107.7) than the Pistons allow (111.5).
  • When Denver totals more than 111.5 points, it is 13-1.
  • When Detroit gives up fewer than 107.7 points, it is 7-10.
  • The Pistons average 5.0 fewer points per game (101.8) than the Nuggets allow (106.8).
  • Detroit has put together a 7-9 record in games it scores more than 106.8 points.
  • Denver's record is 14-2 when it gives up fewer than 101.8 points.
  • The Nuggets are shooting 46.8% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 47.3% the Pistons allow to opponents.
  • Denver has a 14-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.
  • The Pistons are shooting 41.9% from the field, 4.6% lower than the 46.5% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.
  • Detroit has compiled a 6-3 straight up record in games it shoots above 46.5% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 25.9 points, pulling down 13.9 boards and distributing 7.5 assists per game.
  • Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
  • Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • Cade Cunningham racks up 15.6 points and tacks on 5.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pistons' leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Isaiah Stewart's stat line of 8.0 rebounds, 7.7 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
  • Saddiq Bey is the top scorer from distance for the Pistons, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
  • Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Stewart (1.2 per game).

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/13/2022

Trail Blazers

W 140-108

Home

1/15/2022

Lakers

W 133-96

Home

1/16/2022

Jazz

L 125-102

Home

1/19/2022

Clippers

W 130-128

Home

1/21/2022

Grizzlies

L 122-118

Home

1/23/2022

Pistons

-

Home

1/25/2022

Pistons

-

Away

1/26/2022

Nets

-

Away

1/28/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

1/30/2022

Bucks

-

Away

2/1/2022

Timberwolves

-

Away

Pistons Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/14/2022

Raptors

W 103-87

Home

1/16/2022

Suns

L 135-108

Home

1/18/2022

Warriors

L 102-86

Away

1/19/2022

Kings

W 133-131

Away

1/21/2022

Jazz

L 111-101

Away

1/23/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

1/25/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

1/28/2022

Magic

-

Away

1/30/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

2/1/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

2/3/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

How To Watch

January
23
2022

Detroit Pistons at Denver Nuggets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
