Denver Nuggets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

Jan 23, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) falls on top of Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (11-35) play the Denver Nuggets (24-21) at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Pistons

Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Pistons

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -7.5 217 points

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Nuggets

The Nuggets put up 107.9 points per game, only 3.7 fewer points than the 111.6 the Pistons give up.

Denver is 14-1 when scoring more than 111.6 points.

Detroit is 7-10 when giving up fewer than 107.9 points.

The Pistons' 102.0 points per game are only 4.9 fewer points than the 106.9 the Nuggets allow.

When it scores more than 106.9 points, Detroit is 7-10.

Denver is 14-2 when it allows fewer than 102.0 points.

The Nuggets are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 29th.

The Nuggets average 8.8 offensive rebounds per game, 1.4 rebounds less than the Pistons.

The Pistons are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 29th.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who averages 26.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game.

Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.

Pistons Players to Watch