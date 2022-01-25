Denver Nuggets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Detroit Pistons (11-35) play the Denver Nuggets (24-21) at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Pistons
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nuggets
-7.5
217 points
Key Stats for Pistons vs. Nuggets
- The Nuggets put up 107.9 points per game, only 3.7 fewer points than the 111.6 the Pistons give up.
- Denver is 14-1 when scoring more than 111.6 points.
- Detroit is 7-10 when giving up fewer than 107.9 points.
- The Pistons' 102.0 points per game are only 4.9 fewer points than the 106.9 the Nuggets allow.
- When it scores more than 106.9 points, Detroit is 7-10.
- Denver is 14-2 when it allows fewer than 102.0 points.
- The Nuggets are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 29th.
- The Nuggets average 8.8 offensive rebounds per game, 1.4 rebounds less than the Pistons.
- The Pistons are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 29th.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who averages 26.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game.
- Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.
Pistons Players to Watch
- The Pistons' Cade Cunningham racks up enough points (15.7 per game) and assists (5.2 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Isaiah Stewart's stat line of 7.9 rebounds, 8.0 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
- Saddiq Bey is consistent from distance and leads the Pistons with 2.4 made threes per game.
- Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Stewart (1.2 per game).
