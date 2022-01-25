Denver Nuggets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/25/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 23, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) falls on top of Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons (11-35) play the Denver Nuggets (24-21) at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Pistons

  • Game Day: Tuesday, January 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Little Caesars Arena
Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Pistons

Nuggets vs Pistons Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Nuggets

-7.5

217 points

Key Stats for Pistons vs. Nuggets

  • The Nuggets put up 107.9 points per game, only 3.7 fewer points than the 111.6 the Pistons give up.
  • Denver is 14-1 when scoring more than 111.6 points.
  • Detroit is 7-10 when giving up fewer than 107.9 points.
  • The Pistons' 102.0 points per game are only 4.9 fewer points than the 106.9 the Nuggets allow.
  • When it scores more than 106.9 points, Detroit is 7-10.
  • Denver is 14-2 when it allows fewer than 102.0 points.
  • The Nuggets are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Pistons rank 29th.
  • The Nuggets average 8.8 offensive rebounds per game, 1.4 rebounds less than the Pistons.
  • The Pistons are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 29th.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who averages 26.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game.
  • Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.

Pistons Players to Watch

  • The Pistons' Cade Cunningham racks up enough points (15.7 per game) and assists (5.2 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Isaiah Stewart's stat line of 7.9 rebounds, 8.0 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Detroit rebounding leaderboard.
  • Saddiq Bey is consistent from distance and leads the Pistons with 2.4 made threes per game.
  • Detroit's leader in steals is Cunningham (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Stewart (1.2 per game).

How To Watch

January
25
2022

Denver Nuggets at Detroit Pistons

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
