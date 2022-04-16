Skip to main content

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Playoffs Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 26, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry watches the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Duke Blue Devils with his son Canon during the first half in the finals of the West regional of the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 1 coming up. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Warriors

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Nuggets

  • The Warriors record 111.0 points per game, just 0.6 more points than the 110.4 the Nuggets allow.
  • Golden State is 37-8 when scoring more than 110.4 points.
  • Denver is 31-11 when allowing fewer than 111.0 points.
  • The Nuggets put up an average of 112.7 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 105.5 the Warriors allow to opponents.
  • Denver has put together a 40-16 record in games it scores more than 105.5 points.
  • Golden State is 45-14 when it allows fewer than 112.7 points.
  • The Warriors are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 17th.
  • The Warriors' 9.8 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.6 more rebounds than the Nuggets pull down per game (9.2).
  • The Nuggets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 18th.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • The Warriors leader in points and assists is Stephen Curry, who puts up 25.5 points per game to go with 6.3 assists.
  • Golden State's best rebounder is Kevon Looney, who averages 7.3 boards per game in addition to his 6.0 PPG average.
  • Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.5 per contest.
  • The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Andrew Wiggins, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • Nikola Jokic holds the top spot on the Nuggets leaderboards for scoring (27.1 per game), rebounds (13.8 per game), and assists (7.9 per game).
  • Will Barton is consistent from three-point range and leads the Nuggets with 2.2 made threes per game.
  • Jokic is at the top of the Denver steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.5 steals per game and 0.9 blocks per game.

Warriors vs. Nuggets Stats and Ranks

Warriors RankWarriors StatNuggets StatNuggets Rank

8th

46.9

Field Goal %

48.3

2nd

2nd

43.8

Field Goal % Allowed

47.0

21st

5th

2223

Assists

2279

3rd

29th

1174

Turnovers

1135

27th

4th

719

Steals

592

18th

18th

372

Blocks

305

29th

How To Watch

April
16
2022

Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
