How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Playoffs Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) dribbles the ball between Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Kevon Looney (5) in the second quarter during game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Golden State Warriors will play the Denver Nuggets. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Warriors

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Nuggets

  • The Warriors record 111.0 points per game, only 0.6 more points than the 110.4 the Nuggets allow.
  • Golden State has a 37-8 record when scoring more than 110.4 points.
  • Denver is 31-11 when giving up fewer than 111.0 points.
  • The Nuggets' 112.7 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 105.5 the Warriors give up.
  • Denver has put together a 40-16 record in games it scores more than 105.5 points.
  • Golden State's record is 45-14 when it gives up fewer than 112.7 points.
  • The Warriors are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 17th.
  • The Warriors average 9.8 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.6 more rebounds than the Nuggets grab per game (9.2).
  • The Nuggets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 18th.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • Stephen Curry leads the Warriors in points and assists per game, scoring 25.5 points and distributing 6.3 assists.
  • Golden State's best rebounder is Kevon Looney, who averages 7.3 boards per game in addition to his 6.0 PPG average.
  • Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.5 per contest.
  • The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Andrew Wiggins, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • Nikola Jokic paces the Nuggets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.
  • Will Barton knocks down 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nuggets.
  • Denver's leader in steals and blocks is Jokic with 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

Warriors vs. Nuggets Stats and Ranks

Warriors RankWarriors StatNuggets StatNuggets Rank

8th

46.9

Field Goal %

48.3

2nd

2nd

43.8

Field Goal % Allowed

47.0

21st

5th

2223

Assists

2279

3rd

29th

1174

Turnovers

1135

27th

4th

719

Steals

592

18th

18th

372

Blocks

305

29th

How To Watch

April
18
2022

Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

