How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Playoffs Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
In Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Golden State Warriors will play the Denver Nuggets. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Monday, April 18, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Chase Center
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Nuggets
- The Warriors record 111.0 points per game, only 0.6 more points than the 110.4 the Nuggets allow.
- Golden State has a 37-8 record when scoring more than 110.4 points.
- Denver is 31-11 when giving up fewer than 111.0 points.
- The Nuggets' 112.7 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 105.5 the Warriors give up.
- Denver has put together a 40-16 record in games it scores more than 105.5 points.
- Golden State's record is 45-14 when it gives up fewer than 112.7 points.
- The Warriors are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 17th.
- The Warriors average 9.8 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.6 more rebounds than the Nuggets grab per game (9.2).
- The Nuggets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 18th.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Stephen Curry leads the Warriors in points and assists per game, scoring 25.5 points and distributing 6.3 assists.
- Golden State's best rebounder is Kevon Looney, who averages 7.3 boards per game in addition to his 6.0 PPG average.
- Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.5 per contest.
- The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Andrew Wiggins, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic paces the Nuggets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, collecting 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.
- Will Barton knocks down 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nuggets.
- Denver's leader in steals and blocks is Jokic with 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.
Warriors vs. Nuggets Stats and Ranks
|Warriors Rank
|Warriors Stat
|Nuggets Stat
|Nuggets Rank
8th
46.9
Field Goal %
48.3
2nd
2nd
43.8
Field Goal % Allowed
47.0
21st
5th
2223
Assists
2279
3rd
29th
1174
Turnovers
1135
27th
4th
719
Steals
592
18th
18th
372
Blocks
305
29th
