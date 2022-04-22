Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

Apr 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) high fives forward Otto Porter Jr. (32) as the Denver Nuggets call a time out during the third quarter of game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets are facing off in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 3 coming up. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Warriors

Game Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022

Thursday, April 21, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Warriors

The 111.0 points per game the Warriors record are only 0.6 more points than the Nuggets allow (110.4).

Golden State has a 37-8 record when scoring more than 110.4 points.

Denver is 31-11 when allowing fewer than 111.0 points.

The Nuggets score an average of 112.7 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 105.5 the Warriors give up.

Denver has put together a 40-16 record in games it scores more than 105.5 points.

Golden State's record is 45-14 when it allows fewer than 112.7 points.

This season, the Warriors have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 47.0% of shots the Nuggets' opponents have knocked down.

Golden State is 38-5 when it shoots higher than 47.0% from the field.

The Nuggets' 48.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Warriors have given up to their opponents (43.8%).

This season, Denver has a 41-21 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.8% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

The Warriors leader in points and assists is Stephen Curry, who puts up 25.5 points per game along with 6.3 assists.

Kevon Looney is Golden State's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 7.3 boards in each contest while scoring 6.0 points per game.

The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 4.5 threes per game.

The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Andrew Wiggins, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.

Will Barton is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Nuggets, hitting 2.2 threes per game.

Jokic is at the top of the Denver steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.5 steals per game and 0.9 blocks per game.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/7/2022 Lakers W 128-112 Home 4/9/2022 Spurs W 100-94 Away 4/10/2022 Pelicans W 128-107 Away 4/16/2022 Nuggets W 123-107 Home 4/18/2022 Nuggets W 126-106 Home 4/21/2022 Nuggets - Away 4/24/2022 Nuggets - Away

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule