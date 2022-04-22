Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets are facing off in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 3 coming up. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Ball Arena
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Warriors
- The 111.0 points per game the Warriors record are only 0.6 more points than the Nuggets allow (110.4).
- Golden State has a 37-8 record when scoring more than 110.4 points.
- Denver is 31-11 when allowing fewer than 111.0 points.
- The Nuggets score an average of 112.7 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 105.5 the Warriors give up.
- Denver has put together a 40-16 record in games it scores more than 105.5 points.
- Golden State's record is 45-14 when it allows fewer than 112.7 points.
- This season, the Warriors have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 47.0% of shots the Nuggets' opponents have knocked down.
- Golden State is 38-5 when it shoots higher than 47.0% from the field.
- The Nuggets' 48.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Warriors have given up to their opponents (43.8%).
- This season, Denver has a 41-21 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.8% from the field.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The Warriors leader in points and assists is Stephen Curry, who puts up 25.5 points per game along with 6.3 assists.
- Kevon Looney is Golden State's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 7.3 boards in each contest while scoring 6.0 points per game.
- The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 4.5 threes per game.
- The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Andrew Wiggins, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.
- Will Barton is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Nuggets, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
- Jokic is at the top of the Denver steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.5 steals per game and 0.9 blocks per game.
Warriors Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/7/2022
Lakers
W 128-112
Home
4/9/2022
Spurs
W 100-94
Away
4/10/2022
Pelicans
W 128-107
Away
4/16/2022
Nuggets
W 123-107
Home
4/18/2022
Nuggets
W 126-106
Home
4/21/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
4/24/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/5/2022
Spurs
L 116-97
Home
4/7/2022
Grizzlies
W 122-109
Home
4/10/2022
Lakers
L 146-141
Home
4/16/2022
Warriors
L 123-107
Away
4/18/2022
Warriors
L 126-106
Away
4/21/2022
Warriors
-
Home
4/24/2022
Warriors
-
Home
How To Watch
April
21
2022
Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
