Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) high fives forward Otto Porter Jr. (32) as the Denver Nuggets call a time out during the third quarter of game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) high fives forward Otto Porter Jr. (32) as the Denver Nuggets call a time out during the third quarter of game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets are facing off in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 3 coming up. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Warriors

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Warriors

  • The 111.0 points per game the Warriors record are only 0.6 more points than the Nuggets allow (110.4).
  • Golden State has a 37-8 record when scoring more than 110.4 points.
  • Denver is 31-11 when allowing fewer than 111.0 points.
  • The Nuggets score an average of 112.7 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 105.5 the Warriors give up.
  • Denver has put together a 40-16 record in games it scores more than 105.5 points.
  • Golden State's record is 45-14 when it allows fewer than 112.7 points.
  • This season, the Warriors have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 47.0% of shots the Nuggets' opponents have knocked down.
  • Golden State is 38-5 when it shoots higher than 47.0% from the field.
  • The Nuggets' 48.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Warriors have given up to their opponents (43.8%).
  • This season, Denver has a 41-21 record in games the team collectively shoots over 43.8% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • The Warriors leader in points and assists is Stephen Curry, who puts up 25.5 points per game along with 6.3 assists.
  • Kevon Looney is Golden State's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 7.3 boards in each contest while scoring 6.0 points per game.
  • The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 4.5 threes per game.
  • The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Andrew Wiggins, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.
  • Will Barton is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Nuggets, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
  • Jokic is at the top of the Denver steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.5 steals per game and 0.9 blocks per game.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/7/2022

Lakers

W 128-112

Home

4/9/2022

Spurs

W 100-94

Away

4/10/2022

Pelicans

W 128-107

Away

4/16/2022

Nuggets

W 123-107

Home

4/18/2022

Nuggets

W 126-106

Home

4/21/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

4/24/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/5/2022

Spurs

L 116-97

Home

4/7/2022

Grizzlies

W 122-109

Home

4/10/2022

Lakers

L 146-141

Home

4/16/2022

Warriors

L 123-107

Away

4/18/2022

Warriors

L 126-106

Away

4/21/2022

Warriors

-

Home

4/24/2022

Warriors

-

Home

How To Watch

April
21
2022

Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 19, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros (74) makes a save on a shot attempt by Calgary Flames left wing Johnny Gaudreau (13) during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski (16) and Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman (18) look for a loose puck during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Dallas Stars vs. Calgary Flames: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 18, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward Reggie Bullock (25) during the second quarter in game two of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) high fives forward Otto Porter Jr. (32) as the Denver Nuggets call a time out during the third quarter of game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) defends Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) during the third quarter of game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 18, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) shoots over Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half in game two of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz: NBA Playoffs Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Soccer

Queretaro FC vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Rangers vs. Mariners Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Matthew Beighle32 minutes ago
Cruz Azul
Liga MX

How to Watch Querétaro vs. Cruz Azul

By Rafael Urbina32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy