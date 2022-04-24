Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) defends in the fourth quarter during game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Golden State Warriors will meet the Denver Nuggets. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Warriors

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Warriors

  • The 111.0 points per game the Warriors score are just 0.6 more points than the Nuggets give up (110.4).
  • Golden State has a 37-8 record when putting up more than 110.4 points.
  • Denver is 31-11 when giving up fewer than 111.0 points.
  • The Nuggets' 112.7 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 105.5 the Warriors give up.
  • Denver is 40-16 when it scores more than 105.5 points.
  • Golden State's record is 45-14 when it allows fewer than 112.7 points.
  • This season, the Warriors have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 47.0% of shots the Nuggets' opponents have made.
  • Golden State is 38-5 when it shoots higher than 47.0% from the field.
  • The Nuggets are shooting 48.3% from the field, 4.5% higher than the 43.8% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.
  • Denver is 41-21 when it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Warriors is Stephen Curry, who scores 25.5 points and distributes 6.3 assists per game.
  • Golden State's best rebounder is Kevon Looney, who averages 7.3 boards per game in addition to his 6.0 PPG average.
  • Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Curry and Andrew Wiggins lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Wiggins in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • Nikola Jokic is at the top of nearly all of the Nuggets' leaderboards by averaging 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.
  • Will Barton knocks down 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nuggets.
  • Jokic is at the top of the Denver steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.5 steals per game and 0.9 blocks per game.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/9/2022

Spurs

W 100-94

Away

4/10/2022

Pelicans

W 128-107

Away

4/16/2022

Nuggets

W 123-107

Home

4/18/2022

Nuggets

W 126-106

Home

4/21/2022

Nuggets

W 118-113

Away

4/24/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/7/2022

Grizzlies

W 122-109

Home

4/10/2022

Lakers

L 146-141

Home

4/16/2022

Warriors

L 123-107

Away

4/18/2022

Warriors

L 126-106

Away

4/21/2022

Warriors

L 118-113

Home

4/24/2022

Warriors

-

Home

How To Watch

April
24
2022

Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

