Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/24/2022

Apr 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) defends in the fourth quarter during game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Golden State Warriors will meet the Denver Nuggets. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Warriors

Game Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Sunday, April 24, 2022 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Warriors

The 111.0 points per game the Warriors score are just 0.6 more points than the Nuggets give up (110.4).

Golden State has a 37-8 record when putting up more than 110.4 points.

Denver is 31-11 when giving up fewer than 111.0 points.

The Nuggets' 112.7 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 105.5 the Warriors give up.

Denver is 40-16 when it scores more than 105.5 points.

Golden State's record is 45-14 when it allows fewer than 112.7 points.

This season, the Warriors have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% lower than the 47.0% of shots the Nuggets' opponents have made.

Golden State is 38-5 when it shoots higher than 47.0% from the field.

The Nuggets are shooting 48.3% from the field, 4.5% higher than the 43.8% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.

Denver is 41-21 when it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Warriors is Stephen Curry, who scores 25.5 points and distributes 6.3 assists per game.

Golden State's best rebounder is Kevon Looney, who averages 7.3 boards per game in addition to his 6.0 PPG average.

Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, making an average of 4.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Curry and Andrew Wiggins lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Wiggins in blocks averaging 0.7 per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic is at the top of nearly all of the Nuggets' leaderboards by averaging 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.

Will Barton knocks down 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nuggets.

Jokic is at the top of the Denver steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.5 steals per game and 0.9 blocks per game.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/9/2022 Spurs W 100-94 Away 4/10/2022 Pelicans W 128-107 Away 4/16/2022 Nuggets W 123-107 Home 4/18/2022 Nuggets W 126-106 Home 4/21/2022 Nuggets W 118-113 Away 4/24/2022 Nuggets - Away

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule