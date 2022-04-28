Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Playoffs Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/27/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Playoffs Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 24, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives at Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) in the second half of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets are meeting in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 5 coming up. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Warriors

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Chase Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Nuggets

  • The 111 points per game the Warriors put up are only 0.6 more points than the Nuggets allow (110.4).
  • When Golden State scores more than 110.4 points, it is 37-8.
  • When Denver gives up fewer than 111 points, it is 31-11.
  • The Nuggets put up an average of 112.7 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 105.5 the Warriors give up to opponents.
  • Denver is 40-16 when it scores more than 105.5 points.
  • Golden State has a 45-14 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.7 points.
  • The Warriors are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 17th.
  • The Warriors grab 9.8 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.6 more rebounds than the Nuggets average (9.2).
  • The Nuggets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 18th.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • Stephen Curry leads the Warriors in points and assists per game, scoring 25.5 points and distributing 6.3 assists.
  • Kevon Looney is Golden State's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 7.3 boards in each contest while scoring 6 points per game.
  • The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 4.5 threes per game.
  • The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Andrew Wiggins, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • Nikola Jokic has the top spot on the Nuggets leaderboards for scoring (27.1 per game), rebounds (13.8 per game), and assists (7.9 per game).
  • Will Barton averages 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nuggets.
  • Jokic is at the top of the Denver steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.5 steals per game and 0.9 blocks per game.

Warriors vs. Nuggets Stats and Ranks

Warriors RankWarriors StatNuggets StatNuggets Rank

8th

46.9

Field Goal %

48.3

2nd

2nd

43.8

Field Goal % Allowed

47

21st

5th

2223

Assists

2279

3rd

29th

1174

Turnovers

1135

27th

4th

719

Steals

592

18th

18th

372

Blocks

305

29th

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
