Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Playoffs Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/27/2022

Apr 24, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives at Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) in the second half of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets are meeting in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 5 coming up. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Warriors

Game Day: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Chase Center

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Nuggets

The 111 points per game the Warriors put up are only 0.6 more points than the Nuggets allow (110.4).

When Golden State scores more than 110.4 points, it is 37-8.

When Denver gives up fewer than 111 points, it is 31-11.

The Nuggets put up an average of 112.7 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 105.5 the Warriors give up to opponents.

Denver is 40-16 when it scores more than 105.5 points.

Golden State has a 45-14 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.7 points.

The Warriors are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 17th.

The Warriors grab 9.8 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.6 more rebounds than the Nuggets average (9.2).

The Nuggets are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 18th.

Warriors Players to Watch

Stephen Curry leads the Warriors in points and assists per game, scoring 25.5 points and distributing 6.3 assists.

Kevon Looney is Golden State's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 7.3 boards in each contest while scoring 6 points per game.

The Warriors get the most three-point shooting production out of Curry, who makes 4.5 threes per game.

The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.3 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Andrew Wiggins, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic has the top spot on the Nuggets leaderboards for scoring (27.1 per game), rebounds (13.8 per game), and assists (7.9 per game).

Will Barton averages 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nuggets.

Jokic is at the top of the Denver steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.5 steals per game and 0.9 blocks per game.

Warriors vs. Nuggets Stats and Ranks