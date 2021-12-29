Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 23, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Charlotte Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) guards in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

    Two of the league's top scorers square off when Stephen Curry (second, 27.9 points per game) and the Golden State Warriors (27-6) host Nikola Jokic (seventh, 25.9) and the Denver Nuggets (16-16) on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nuggets vs. Warriors

    Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Warriors

    Warriors vs Nuggets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Warriors

    -7.5

    217.5 points

    Key Stats for Warriors vs. Nuggets

    • The 111.6 points per game the Warriors record are 5.0 more points than the Nuggets give up (106.6).
    • Golden State is 19-1 when scoring more than 106.6 points.
    • Denver has a 13-8 record when giving up fewer than 111.6 points.
    • The Nuggets put up an average of 106.3 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 101.2 the Warriors give up.
    • Denver is 13-8 when it scores more than 101.2 points.
    • Golden State is 19-4 when it allows fewer than 106.3 points.
    • The Nuggets are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at fifth.
    • The Warriors grab an average of 9.9 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Nuggets by 1.6 rebounds per contest.
    • The Warriors are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 29th.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who grabs 7.9 boards and distributes 7.5 assists per game to go with a 8.4 PPG scoring average.
    • Golden State's leading scorer is Curry, who tallies 27.9 points a game in addition to his 5.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists.
    • Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 5.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Green, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • Jokic is at the top of almost all of the Nuggets' leaderboards by recording 25.9 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game.
    • Will Barton is the top shooter from distance for the Nuggets, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
    • Jokic's steals (1.3 steals per game) and blocks (0.8 blocks per game) pace Denver defensively.

    How To Watch

    December
    28
    2021

    Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

