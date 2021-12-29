Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/28/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Two of the league's top scorers square off when Stephen Curry (second, 27.9 points per game) and the Golden State Warriors (27-6) host Nikola Jokic (seventh, 25.9) and the Denver Nuggets (16-16) on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Chase Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Warriors
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Warriors
-7.5
217.5 points
Key Stats for Warriors vs. Nuggets
- The 111.6 points per game the Warriors record are 5.0 more points than the Nuggets give up (106.6).
- Golden State is 19-1 when scoring more than 106.6 points.
- Denver has a 13-8 record when giving up fewer than 111.6 points.
- The Nuggets put up an average of 106.3 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 101.2 the Warriors give up.
- Denver is 13-8 when it scores more than 101.2 points.
- Golden State is 19-4 when it allows fewer than 106.3 points.
- The Nuggets are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at fifth.
- The Warriors grab an average of 9.9 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Nuggets by 1.6 rebounds per contest.
- The Warriors are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 29th.
Warriors Players to Watch
- The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who grabs 7.9 boards and distributes 7.5 assists per game to go with a 8.4 PPG scoring average.
- Golden State's leading scorer is Curry, who tallies 27.9 points a game in addition to his 5.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists.
- Curry leads the Warriors in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 5.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Green, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic is at the top of almost all of the Nuggets' leaderboards by recording 25.9 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game.
- Will Barton is the top shooter from distance for the Nuggets, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Jokic's steals (1.3 steals per game) and blocks (0.8 blocks per game) pace Denver defensively.
How To Watch
