Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    December 31, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 25, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) shoots over Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

    Two of the NBA's top scorers square off when Stephen Curry (second, 27.7 points per game) and the Golden State Warriors (27-7) visit Nikola Jokic (seventh, 25.8) and the Denver Nuggets (17-16) on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 9:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nuggets vs. Warriors

    Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Warriors

    • The Warriors average 110.9 points per game, just 4.9 more points than the 106.0 the Nuggets allow.
    • When Golden State puts up more than 106.0 points, it is 19-1.
    • Denver has a 13-7 record when allowing fewer than 110.9 points.
    • The Nuggets' 105.8 points per game are only 4.9 more points than the 100.9 the Warriors allow to opponents.
    • Denver is 14-9 when it scores more than 100.9 points.
    • Golden State's record is 19-4 when it gives up fewer than 105.8 points.
    • The Warriors make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).
    • Golden State has a 20-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.
    • The Nuggets are shooting 46.1% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 42.7% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.
    • Denver has compiled a 13-10 straight up record in games it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.

    Warriors Players to Watch

    • The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who pulls down 7.9 boards and distributes 7.5 assists per game to go with a 8.4 PPG scoring average.
    • Golden State's leading scorer is Curry, who drops 27.7 points a game in addition to his 5.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists.
    • Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 5.4 per contest.
    • Curry and Green lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Green in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • Jokic leads the Nuggets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, knotching 25.8 points, 14.0 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game.
    • Will Barton is the top shooter from distance for the Nuggets, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
    • Jokic is at the top of the Denver steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.4 steals per game and 0.8 blocks per game.

    Warriors Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/18/2021

    Raptors

    L 119-100

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Kings

    W 113-98

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 113-104

    Home

    12/25/2021

    Suns

    W 116-107

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Nuggets

    L 89-86

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Heat

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/17/2021

    Hawks

    W 133-115

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Thunder

    L 108-94

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Hornets

    L 115-107

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Clippers

    W 103-100

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Warriors

    W 89-86

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Kings

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    30
    2021

    Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    9:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    stephen curry
    NBA

