Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

Two of the NBA's top scorers square off when Stephen Curry (second, 27.7 points per game) and the Golden State Warriors (27-7) visit Nikola Jokic (seventh, 25.8) and the Denver Nuggets (17-16) on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 9:30 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Warriors

Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021

9:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Ball Arena

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Warriors

The Warriors average 110.9 points per game, just 4.9 more points than the 106.0 the Nuggets allow.

When Golden State puts up more than 106.0 points, it is 19-1.

Denver has a 13-7 record when allowing fewer than 110.9 points.

The Nuggets' 105.8 points per game are only 4.9 more points than the 100.9 the Warriors allow to opponents.

Denver is 14-9 when it scores more than 100.9 points.

Golden State's record is 19-4 when it gives up fewer than 105.8 points.

The Warriors make 47.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

Golden State has a 20-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

The Nuggets are shooting 46.1% from the field, 3.4% higher than the 42.7% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.

Denver has compiled a 13-10 straight up record in games it shoots better than 42.7% from the field.

Warriors Players to Watch

The leader in rebounds and assists for the Warriors is Draymond Green, who pulls down 7.9 boards and distributes 7.5 assists per game to go with a 8.4 PPG scoring average.

Golden State's leading scorer is Curry, who drops 27.7 points a game in addition to his 5.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists.

Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 5.4 per contest.

Curry and Green lead Golden State on the defensive end, with Curry leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Green in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic leads the Nuggets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, knotching 25.8 points, 14.0 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game.

Will Barton is the top shooter from distance for the Nuggets, hitting 2.4 threes per game.

Jokic is at the top of the Denver steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.4 steals per game and 0.8 blocks per game.

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/18/2021 Raptors L 119-100 Away 12/20/2021 Kings W 113-98 Home 12/23/2021 Grizzlies W 113-104 Home 12/25/2021 Suns W 116-107 Away 12/28/2021 Nuggets L 89-86 Home 12/30/2021 Nuggets - Away 1/1/2022 Jazz - Away 1/3/2022 Heat - Home 1/5/2022 Mavericks - Away 1/6/2022 Pelicans - Away 1/9/2022 Cavaliers - Home

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule