How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Denver Nuggets (32-25) will look to Nikola Jokic (seventh in NBA, 25.8 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Stephen Curry (seventh in league, 25.8) and the Golden State Warriors (42-16) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Chase Center. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Warriors

  • Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Chase Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Warriors

Warriors vs Nuggets Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Warriors

-5

226.5 points

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Nuggets

  • The Warriors score 110.5 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 107.6 the Nuggets give up.
  • Golden State is 30-3 when scoring more than 107.6 points.
  • Denver has a 21-11 record when giving up fewer than 110.5 points.
  • The Nuggets' 109.8 points per game are 6.3 more points than the 103.5 the Warriors give up.
  • Denver is 25-12 when it scores more than 103.5 points.
  • Golden State has a 33-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.8 points.
  • The Warriors are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 21st.
  • The Warriors' 9.7 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.6 more rebounds than the Nuggets average per game (9.1).
  • The Nuggets are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 21st.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Warriors is Curry, who scores 25.8 points and distributes 6.3 assists per game.
  • Kevon Looney is Golden State's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 7.5 boards in each contest while scoring 6.2 points per game.
  • Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.7 per contest.
  • The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Andrew Wiggins, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • Jokic leads the Nuggets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, hitting 25.8 points, 13.7 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.
  • Will Barton is reliable from deep and leads the Nuggets with 2.3 made threes per game.
  • Jokic's steals (1.4 steals per game) and blocks (0.7 blocks per game) lead Denver on defense.

How To Watch

February
16
2022

Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

