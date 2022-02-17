Feb 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) is fouled attempting a three point shot by Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets (32-25) will look to Nikola Jokic (seventh in NBA, 25.8 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Stephen Curry (seventh in league, 25.8) and the Golden State Warriors (42-16) on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Chase Center. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Warriors

Game Day: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Chase Center

Chase Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Warriors

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -5 226.5 points

Key Stats for Warriors vs. Nuggets

The Warriors score 110.5 points per game, just 2.9 more points than the 107.6 the Nuggets give up.

Golden State is 30-3 when scoring more than 107.6 points.

Denver has a 21-11 record when giving up fewer than 110.5 points.

The Nuggets' 109.8 points per game are 6.3 more points than the 103.5 the Warriors give up.

Denver is 25-12 when it scores more than 103.5 points.

Golden State has a 33-7 record when its opponents score fewer than 109.8 points.

The Warriors are the eighth best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 21st.

The Warriors' 9.7 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.6 more rebounds than the Nuggets average per game (9.1).

The Nuggets are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 21st.

Warriors Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Warriors is Curry, who scores 25.8 points and distributes 6.3 assists per game.

Kevon Looney is Golden State's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 7.5 boards in each contest while scoring 6.2 points per game.

Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the Warriors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 4.7 per contest.

The Golden State steals leader is Curry, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Andrew Wiggins, who compiles 0.7 rejections per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch