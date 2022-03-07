Skip to main content

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) fouls Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors (43-21) will visit the Denver Nuggets (37-26) after losing three straight road games. The matchup starts at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, March 7, 2022. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Warriors

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Warriors

  • The Nuggets average 110.5 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 104.6 the Warriors allow.
  • Denver has a 31-12 record when scoring more than 104.6 points.
  • When Golden State allows fewer than 110.5 points, it is 35-8.
  • The Warriors' 111.0 points per game are just 3.3 more points than the 107.7 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 107.7 points, Golden State is 31-7.
  • Denver is 25-11 when it allows fewer than 111.0 points.
  • The Nuggets make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).
  • Denver has a 31-16 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.
  • The Warriors are shooting 46.8% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 46.5% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Golden State has a 30-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Nikola Jokic, who averages 25.0 points, 13.6 boards and 7.8 assists per game.
  • Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

  • The Warriors' Stephen Curry averages enough points (25.8 per game) and assists (6.4 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Kevon Looney grabs 7.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 6.3 points per game and adds 1.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Golden State rebounding leaderboard.
  • Curry is the top scorer from deep for the Warriors, hitting 4.6 threes per game.
  • Golden State's leader in steals is Curry with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Andrew Wiggins with 0.7 per game.

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/26/2022

Kings

W 115-110

Home

2/27/2022

Trail Blazers

W 124-92

Away

3/2/2022

Thunder

L 119-107

Home

3/4/2022

Rockets

W 116-101

Home

3/6/2022

Pelicans

W 138-130

Home

3/7/2022

Warriors

-

Home

3/9/2022

Kings

-

Away

3/10/2022

Warriors

-

Home

3/12/2022

Raptors

-

Home

3/14/2022

76ers

-

Away

3/16/2022

Wizards

-

Away

Warriors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/24/2022

Trail Blazers

W 132-95

Away

2/27/2022

Mavericks

L 107-101

Home

3/1/2022

Timberwolves

L 129-114

Away

3/3/2022

Mavericks

L 122-113

Away

3/5/2022

Lakers

L 124-116

Away

3/7/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

3/8/2022

Clippers

-

Home

3/10/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

3/12/2022

Bucks

-

Home

3/14/2022

Wizards

-

Home

3/16/2022

Celtics

-

Home

How To Watch

March
7
2022

Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

