The Golden State Warriors (43-21) will visit the Denver Nuggets (37-26) after losing three straight road games. The matchup starts at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, March 7, 2022. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Warriors

Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022

Monday, March 7, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Ball Arena

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Warriors

The Nuggets average 110.5 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 104.6 the Warriors allow.

Denver has a 31-12 record when scoring more than 104.6 points.

When Golden State allows fewer than 110.5 points, it is 35-8.

The Warriors' 111.0 points per game are just 3.3 more points than the 107.7 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 107.7 points, Golden State is 31-7.

Denver is 25-11 when it allows fewer than 111.0 points.

The Nuggets make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (43.7%).

Denver has a 31-16 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.7% from the field.

The Warriors are shooting 46.8% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 46.5% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Golden State has a 30-4 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Nikola Jokic, who averages 25.0 points, 13.6 boards and 7.8 assists per game.

Will Barton leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 0.7 per contest.

Warriors Players to Watch

The Warriors' Stephen Curry averages enough points (25.8 per game) and assists (6.4 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Kevon Looney grabs 7.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 6.3 points per game and adds 1.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Golden State rebounding leaderboard.

Curry is the top scorer from deep for the Warriors, hitting 4.6 threes per game.

Golden State's leader in steals is Curry with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Andrew Wiggins with 0.7 per game.

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/26/2022 Kings W 115-110 Home 2/27/2022 Trail Blazers W 124-92 Away 3/2/2022 Thunder L 119-107 Home 3/4/2022 Rockets W 116-101 Home 3/6/2022 Pelicans W 138-130 Home 3/7/2022 Warriors - Home 3/9/2022 Kings - Away 3/10/2022 Warriors - Home 3/12/2022 Raptors - Home 3/14/2022 76ers - Away 3/16/2022 Wizards - Away

Warriors Upcoming Schedule