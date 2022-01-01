Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Dec 26, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) reacts after center Ivica Zubac (40) blocks the shot of Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (10-25) hope to stop a four-game home losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (17-16) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Rockets

Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Saturday, January 1, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Rockets

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -6.5 -

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Nuggets

The 105.8 points per game the Nuggets average are 9.0 fewer points than the Rockets allow (114.8).

Denver is 5-0 when scoring more than 114.8 points.

When Houston allows fewer than 105.8 points, it is 3-4.

The Rockets' 107.0 points per game are just 1.0 more point than the 106.0 the Nuggets allow.

Houston is 9-7 when it scores more than 106.0 points.

Denver's record is 12-3 when it gives up fewer than 107.0 points.

The Nuggets are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 26th.

The Nuggets average 8.4 offensive boards per game, 1.1 rebounds fewer than the Rockets.

The Nuggets are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 24th.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 25.8 points, pulling down 14.0 boards and distributing 7.1 assists per game.

The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who makes 2.4 threes per game.

The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.

Rockets Players to Watch