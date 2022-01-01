Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (10-25) hope to stop a four-game home losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (17-16) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Toyota Center
Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Rockets
Key Stats for Rockets vs. Nuggets
- The 105.8 points per game the Nuggets average are 9.0 fewer points than the Rockets allow (114.8).
- Denver is 5-0 when scoring more than 114.8 points.
- When Houston allows fewer than 105.8 points, it is 3-4.
- The Rockets' 107.0 points per game are just 1.0 more point than the 106.0 the Nuggets allow.
- Houston is 9-7 when it scores more than 106.0 points.
- Denver's record is 12-3 when it gives up fewer than 107.0 points.
- The Nuggets are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 26th.
- The Nuggets average 8.4 offensive boards per game, 1.1 rebounds fewer than the Rockets.
- The Nuggets are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 24th.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 25.8 points, pulling down 14.0 boards and distributing 7.1 assists per game.
- The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who makes 2.4 threes per game.
- The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood collects 16.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per game for the Rockets, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Eric Gordon's assist statline leads Houston; he racks up 3.3 assists per game.
- Gordon is reliable from deep and leads the Rockets with 2.2 made threes per game.
- Houston's leader in steals is Jae'Sean Tate with 0.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 0.9 per game.
How To Watch
