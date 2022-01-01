Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Skip to main content
    January 1, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 26, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann (14) reacts after center Ivica Zubac (40) blocks the shot of Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

    The Houston Rockets (10-25) hope to stop a four-game home losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (17-16) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nuggets vs. Rockets

    Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Rockets

    Nuggets vs Rockets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Nuggets

    -6.5

    -

    Key Stats for Rockets vs. Nuggets

    • The 105.8 points per game the Nuggets average are 9.0 fewer points than the Rockets allow (114.8).
    • Denver is 5-0 when scoring more than 114.8 points.
    • When Houston allows fewer than 105.8 points, it is 3-4.
    • The Rockets' 107.0 points per game are just 1.0 more point than the 106.0 the Nuggets allow.
    • Houston is 9-7 when it scores more than 106.0 points.
    • Denver's record is 12-3 when it gives up fewer than 107.0 points.
    • The Nuggets are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at 26th.
    • The Nuggets average 8.4 offensive boards per game, 1.1 rebounds fewer than the Rockets.
    • The Nuggets are the 29th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 24th.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 25.8 points, pulling down 14.0 boards and distributing 7.1 assists per game.
    • The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who makes 2.4 threes per game.
    • The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • Christian Wood collects 16.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per game for the Rockets, enough to make him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
    • Eric Gordon's assist statline leads Houston; he racks up 3.3 assists per game.
    • Gordon is reliable from deep and leads the Rockets with 2.2 made threes per game.
    • Houston's leader in steals is Jae'Sean Tate with 0.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 0.9 per game.

    How To Watch

    January
    1
    2022

    Denver Nuggets at Houston Rockets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
