Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

    • November 5, 2021
    How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 3, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) fight for the ball during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

    The Houston Rockets (1-7) will look to break a six-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Denver Nuggets (4-4) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Ball Arena. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nuggets vs. Rockets

    Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Rockets

    • The Nuggets record 10.7 fewer points per game (101.4) than the Rockets allow (112.1).
    • Houston is 1-1 when giving up fewer than 101.4 points.
    • The Rockets score an average of 104.6 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 99.4 the Nuggets give up.
    • When it scores more than 99.4 points, Houston is 1-4.
    • Denver's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 104.6 points.
    • The Nuggets are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 45.6% the Rockets allow to opponents.
    • Denver has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
    • This season, Houston has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Nikola Jokic, who averages 25.1 points, 13.4 boards and 5.6 assists per game.
    • Jokic leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.5 per game and blocks with 0.9 per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • Christian Wood sits atop the Rockets leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 19.9 points and 12.5 rebounds per game.
    • Houston's assist leader is Kevin Porter Jr. with 5.1 per game. He also scores 13.3 points per game and tacks on 4.5 rebounds per game.
    • Jalen Green knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
    • Alperen Sengun (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

    Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/26/2021

    Jazz

    L 122-110

    Away

    10/29/2021

    Mavericks

    W 106-75

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 93-91

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 106-97

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 108-106

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    Rockets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/26/2021

    Mavericks

    L 116-106

    Away

    10/28/2021

    Jazz

    L 122-91

    Home

    10/31/2021

    Lakers

    L 95-85

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Lakers

    L 119-117

    Away

    11/4/2021

    Suns

    L 123-111

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Suns

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Grizzlies

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    6
    2021

    Houston Rockets at Denver Nuggets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

