Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (1-7) will look to break a six-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Denver Nuggets (4-4) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Ball Arena. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Ball Arena
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Rockets
- The Nuggets record 10.7 fewer points per game (101.4) than the Rockets allow (112.1).
- Houston is 1-1 when giving up fewer than 101.4 points.
- The Rockets score an average of 104.6 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 99.4 the Nuggets give up.
- When it scores more than 99.4 points, Houston is 1-4.
- Denver's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 104.6 points.
- The Nuggets are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 45.6% the Rockets allow to opponents.
- Denver has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
- This season, Houston has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Nikola Jokic, who averages 25.1 points, 13.4 boards and 5.6 assists per game.
- Jokic leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.5 per game and blocks with 0.9 per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood sits atop the Rockets leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 19.9 points and 12.5 rebounds per game.
- Houston's assist leader is Kevin Porter Jr. with 5.1 per game. He also scores 13.3 points per game and tacks on 4.5 rebounds per game.
- Jalen Green knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
- Alperen Sengun (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/26/2021
Jazz
L 122-110
Away
10/29/2021
Mavericks
W 106-75
Home
10/30/2021
Timberwolves
W 93-91
Away
11/1/2021
Grizzlies
L 106-97
Away
11/3/2021
Grizzlies
L 108-106
Away
11/6/2021
Rockets
-
Home
11/8/2021
Heat
-
Home
11/10/2021
Pacers
-
Home
11/12/2021
Hawks
-
Home
11/14/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Home
11/15/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/26/2021
Mavericks
L 116-106
Away
10/28/2021
Jazz
L 122-91
Home
10/31/2021
Lakers
L 95-85
Away
11/2/2021
Lakers
L 119-117
Away
11/4/2021
Suns
L 123-111
Away
11/6/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
11/7/2021
Warriors
-
Away
11/10/2021
Pistons
-
Home
11/12/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Home
11/14/2021
Suns
-
Home
11/15/2021
Grizzlies
-
Away