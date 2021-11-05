Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/6/2021

Nov 3, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) fight for the ball during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (1-7) will look to break a six-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Denver Nuggets (4-4) on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Ball Arena. The game airs at 5:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Rockets

Game Day: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, November 6, 2021 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Ball Arena

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Rockets

The Nuggets record 10.7 fewer points per game (101.4) than the Rockets allow (112.1).

Houston is 1-1 when giving up fewer than 101.4 points.

The Rockets score an average of 104.6 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 99.4 the Nuggets give up.

When it scores more than 99.4 points, Houston is 1-4.

Denver's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 104.6 points.

The Nuggets are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 45.6% the Rockets allow to opponents.

Denver has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

This season, Houston has a 1-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Nikola Jokic, who averages 25.1 points, 13.4 boards and 5.6 assists per game.

Jokic leads the Nuggets in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.5 per game and blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

Christian Wood sits atop the Rockets leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 19.9 points and 12.5 rebounds per game.

Houston's assist leader is Kevin Porter Jr. with 5.1 per game. He also scores 13.3 points per game and tacks on 4.5 rebounds per game.

Jalen Green knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.

Alperen Sengun (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Houston while Wood (1.0 block per game) is the block leader.

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/26/2021 Jazz L 122-110 Away 10/29/2021 Mavericks W 106-75 Home 10/30/2021 Timberwolves W 93-91 Away 11/1/2021 Grizzlies L 106-97 Away 11/3/2021 Grizzlies L 108-106 Away 11/6/2021 Rockets - Home 11/8/2021 Heat - Home 11/10/2021 Pacers - Home 11/12/2021 Hawks - Home 11/14/2021 Trail Blazers - Home 11/15/2021 Mavericks - Away

Rockets Upcoming Schedule