How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (15-46) aim to stop an 11-game losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (36-25) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Ball Arena. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Rockets
- Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Rockets
- The Nuggets average 7.3 fewer points per game (110.5) than the Rockets give up (117.8).
- Denver has a 17-1 record when putting up more than 117.8 points.
- When Houston gives up fewer than 110.5 points, it is 7-10.
- The Rockets put up an average of 108.2 points per game, just 0.6 more points than the 107.6 the Nuggets give up.
- Houston has put together a 14-17 record in games it scores more than 107.6 points.
- Denver has a 21-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.2 points.
- The Nuggets make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).
- Denver has a 21-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.
- Houston has compiled a 13-13 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who puts up 25.1 points, 13.5 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.
- Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
- Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood holds the top spot on the Rockets leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 17.2 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.
- Houston's assist leader is Jae'Sean Tate with 3.1 per game. He also scores 12.5 points per game and tacks on 5.5 rebounds per game.
- Garrison Mathews is the top shooter from distance for the Rockets, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Houston's leader in steals is Tate with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 0.9 per game.
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/16/2022
Warriors
W 117-116
Away
2/24/2022
Kings
W 128-110
Away
2/26/2022
Kings
W 115-110
Home
2/27/2022
Trail Blazers
W 124-92
Away
3/2/2022
Thunder
L 119-107
Home
3/4/2022
Rockets
-
Home
3/6/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
3/7/2022
Warriors
-
Home
3/9/2022
Kings
-
Away
3/10/2022
Warriors
-
Home
3/12/2022
Raptors
-
Home
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/17/2022
Clippers
L 142-111
Away
2/25/2022
Magic
L 119-111
Away
2/27/2022
Clippers
L 99-98
Home
3/1/2022
Clippers
L 113-100
Home
3/2/2022
Jazz
L 132-127
Home
3/4/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
3/6/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
3/7/2022
Heat
-
Away
3/9/2022
Lakers
-
Home
3/11/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
3/13/2022
Pelicans
-
Away