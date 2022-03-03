Mar 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) guards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (15-46) aim to stop an 11-game losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (36-25) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Ball Arena. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Rockets

Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022

Friday, March 4, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Rockets

The Nuggets average 7.3 fewer points per game (110.5) than the Rockets give up (117.8).

Denver has a 17-1 record when putting up more than 117.8 points.

When Houston gives up fewer than 110.5 points, it is 7-10.

The Rockets put up an average of 108.2 points per game, just 0.6 more points than the 107.6 the Nuggets give up.

Houston has put together a 14-17 record in games it scores more than 107.6 points.

Denver has a 21-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 108.2 points.

The Nuggets make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.7 percentage points lower than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (48.2%).

Denver has a 21-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.

Houston has compiled a 13-13 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who puts up 25.1 points, 13.5 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.

Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.

Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.

Rockets Players to Watch

Christian Wood holds the top spot on the Rockets leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 17.2 points and 9.9 rebounds per game.

Houston's assist leader is Jae'Sean Tate with 3.1 per game. He also scores 12.5 points per game and tacks on 5.5 rebounds per game.

Garrison Mathews is the top shooter from distance for the Rockets, hitting 2.4 threes per game.

Houston's leader in steals is Tate with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 0.9 per game.

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/16/2022 Warriors W 117-116 Away 2/24/2022 Kings W 128-110 Away 2/26/2022 Kings W 115-110 Home 2/27/2022 Trail Blazers W 124-92 Away 3/2/2022 Thunder L 119-107 Home 3/4/2022 Rockets - Home 3/6/2022 Pelicans - Home 3/7/2022 Warriors - Home 3/9/2022 Kings - Away 3/10/2022 Warriors - Home 3/12/2022 Raptors - Home

