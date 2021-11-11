Denver Nuggets vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Denver Nuggets (6-4) aim to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (4-7) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Pacers
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Pacers
- The Pacers record 109.2 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 98.5 the Nuggets allow.
- Indiana is 3-5 when scoring more than 98.5 points.
- When Denver gives up fewer than 109.2 points, it is 6-3.
- The Nuggets score 7.6 fewer points per game (101.9) than the Pacers allow (109.5).
- Denver has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 109.5 points.
- Indiana has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.9 points.
- The Pacers make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (44.0%).
- Indiana has a 3-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.0% from the field.
- The Nuggets are shooting 46.5% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 45.0% the Pacers' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Denver has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.0% from the field.
Pacers Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Pacers is Domantas Sabonis, who accumulates 19.3 points and 10.9 rebounds per game.
- Indiana's best passer is T.J. McConnell, who averages 5.1 assists per game to go with his 9.1 PPG scoring average.
- Chris Duarte makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pacers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.
- Sabonis is Indiana's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Myles Turner leads them in blocks with 2.9 per contest.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic is atop almost all of the Nuggets' leaderboards by averaging 25.4 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.
- Will Barton is the top scorer from deep for the Nuggets, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
- Jokic is at the top of the Denver steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.6 steals per game and 1.0 block per game.
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Raptors
L 97-94
Home
11/1/2021
Spurs
W 131-118
Home
11/3/2021
Knicks
W 111-98
Home
11/5/2021
Trail Blazers
L 110-106
Away
11/7/2021
Kings
W 94-91
Away
11/10/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
11/11/2021
Jazz
-
Away
11/13/2021
76ers
-
Home
11/15/2021
Knicks
-
Away
11/17/2021
Pistons
-
Away
11/19/2021
Hornets
-
Away
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Timberwolves
W 93-91
Away
11/1/2021
Grizzlies
L 106-97
Away
11/3/2021
Grizzlies
L 108-106
Away
11/6/2021
Rockets
W 95-94
Home
11/8/2021
Heat
W 113-96
Home
11/10/2021
Pacers
-
Home
11/12/2021
Hawks
-
Home
11/14/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Home
11/15/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
11/18/2021
76ers
-
Home
11/19/2021
Bulls
-
Home