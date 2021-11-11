Denver Nuggets vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/10/2021

Nov 8, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris (8) lies on the ground after a play with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) as guard Tyler Herro (14) and center Bam Adebayo (13) and forward Aaron Gordon (50) react as head coach Michael Malone runs to interject in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets (6-4) aim to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (4-7) on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Pacers

Game Day: Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Wednesday, November 10, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Ball Arena

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Pacers

The Pacers record 109.2 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 98.5 the Nuggets allow.

Indiana is 3-5 when scoring more than 98.5 points.

When Denver gives up fewer than 109.2 points, it is 6-3.

The Nuggets score 7.6 fewer points per game (101.9) than the Pacers allow (109.5).

Denver has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 109.5 points.

Indiana has a 3-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.9 points.

The Pacers make 46.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (44.0%).

Indiana has a 3-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.0% from the field.

The Nuggets are shooting 46.5% from the field, 1.5% higher than the 45.0% the Pacers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Denver has a 4-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.0% from the field.

Pacers Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Pacers is Domantas Sabonis, who accumulates 19.3 points and 10.9 rebounds per game.

Indiana's best passer is T.J. McConnell, who averages 5.1 assists per game to go with his 9.1 PPG scoring average.

Chris Duarte makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pacers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.5 per contest.

Sabonis is Indiana's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Myles Turner leads them in blocks with 2.9 per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic is atop almost all of the Nuggets' leaderboards by averaging 25.4 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game.

Will Barton is the top scorer from deep for the Nuggets, hitting 2.3 threes per game.

Jokic is at the top of the Denver steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.6 steals per game and 1.0 block per game.

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/30/2021 Raptors L 97-94 Home 11/1/2021 Spurs W 131-118 Home 11/3/2021 Knicks W 111-98 Home 11/5/2021 Trail Blazers L 110-106 Away 11/7/2021 Kings W 94-91 Away 11/10/2021 Nuggets - Away 11/11/2021 Jazz - Away 11/13/2021 76ers - Home 11/15/2021 Knicks - Away 11/17/2021 Pistons - Away 11/19/2021 Hornets - Away

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule