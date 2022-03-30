Mar 18, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0, right) handles the ball defended by Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (&) during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (25-51) hope to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (45-31) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Pacers

Game Day: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Wednesday, March 30, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Pacers

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -9.5 235.5 points

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Nuggets

The Nuggets put up only 2.1 fewer points per game (111.8) than the Pacers give up (113.9).

When Denver scores more than 113.9 points, it is 27-5.

When Indiana gives up fewer than 111.8 points, it is 17-15.

The Pacers put up only 1.3 more points per game (110.7) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (109.4).

When it scores more than 109.4 points, Indiana is 21-20.

Denver is 30-11 when it allows fewer than 110.7 points.

The Pacers are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 17th.

The Nuggets average 9.2 offensive boards per game, 2.0 rebounds fewer than the Pacers.

The Pacers are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 25th.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 26.3 points, grabbing 13.6 rebounds and dishing out 8.0 assists per game.

The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.

The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.9 rejections per game.

Pacers Players to Watch