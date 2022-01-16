How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Lakers (21-21) will look to LeBron James (second in NBA, 29.1 points per game) when they attempt to overcome Nikola Jokic (ninth in league, 25.5) and the Denver Nuggets (21-19) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Ball Arena. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Lakers
- The Nuggets put up 6.4 fewer points per game (106.4) than the Lakers give up (112.8).
- Denver has an 11-0 record when putting up more than 112.8 points.
- When Los Angeles gives up fewer than 106.4 points, it is 11-3.
- The Lakers put up 6.4 more points per game (112.1) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (105.7).
- Los Angeles is 20-10 when it scores more than 105.7 points.
- Denver's record is 19-10 when it allows fewer than 112.1 points.
- The Nuggets make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).
- In games Denver shoots higher than 45.1% from the field, it is 14-9 overall.
- The Lakers' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).
- Los Angeles has compiled an 18-9 straight up record in games it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Jokic, who puts up 25.5 points, 14.0 boards and 7.0 assists per game.
- Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
- Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Russell Westbrook leads the Lakers in rebounds and assists with 8.2 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game.
- James counts for 29.1 points per game, making him the top scorer on Los Angeles' team.
- James is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Lakers, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
- Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks is James with 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/5/2022
Jazz
L 115-109
Home
1/7/2022
Kings
W 121-111
Home
1/9/2022
Thunder
W 99-95
Away
1/11/2022
Clippers
L 87-85
Away
1/13/2022
Trail Blazers
W 140-108
Home
1/15/2022
Lakers
-
Home
1/16/2022
Jazz
-
Home
1/19/2022
Clippers
-
Home
1/21/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
1/23/2022
Pistons
-
Home
1/25/2022
Pistons
-
Away
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/2/2022
Timberwolves
W 108-103
Home
1/4/2022
Kings
W 122-114
Home
1/7/2022
Hawks
W 134-118
Home
1/9/2022
Grizzlies
L 127-119
Home
1/12/2022
Kings
L 125-116
Away
1/15/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
1/17/2022
Jazz
-
Home
1/19/2022
Pacers
-
Home
1/21/2022
Magic
-
Away
1/23/2022
Heat
-
Away
1/25/2022
Nets
-
Away