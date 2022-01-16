Jan 12, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) and Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (35) fight for the ball during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (21-21) will look to LeBron James (second in NBA, 29.1 points per game) when they attempt to overcome Nikola Jokic (ninth in league, 25.5) and the Denver Nuggets (21-19) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Ball Arena. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Lakers

Game Day: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Saturday, January 15, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Ball Arena

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Lakers

The Nuggets put up 6.4 fewer points per game (106.4) than the Lakers give up (112.8).

Denver has an 11-0 record when putting up more than 112.8 points.

When Los Angeles gives up fewer than 106.4 points, it is 11-3.

The Lakers put up 6.4 more points per game (112.1) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (105.7).

Los Angeles is 20-10 when it scores more than 105.7 points.

Denver's record is 19-10 when it allows fewer than 112.1 points.

The Nuggets make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).

In games Denver shoots higher than 45.1% from the field, it is 14-9 overall.

The Lakers' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).

Los Angeles has compiled an 18-9 straight up record in games it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Jokic, who puts up 25.5 points, 14.0 boards and 7.0 assists per game.

Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.

Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

Lakers Players to Watch

Russell Westbrook leads the Lakers in rebounds and assists with 8.2 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game.

James counts for 29.1 points per game, making him the top scorer on Los Angeles' team.

James is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Lakers, hitting 2.9 threes per game.

Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks is James with 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/5/2022 Jazz L 115-109 Home 1/7/2022 Kings W 121-111 Home 1/9/2022 Thunder W 99-95 Away 1/11/2022 Clippers L 87-85 Away 1/13/2022 Trail Blazers W 140-108 Home 1/15/2022 Lakers - Home 1/16/2022 Jazz - Home 1/19/2022 Clippers - Home 1/21/2022 Grizzlies - Home 1/23/2022 Pistons - Home 1/25/2022 Pistons - Away

Lakers Upcoming Schedule