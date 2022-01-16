Skip to main content

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 12, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) and Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III (35) fight for the ball during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (21-21) will look to LeBron James (second in NBA, 29.1 points per game) when they attempt to overcome Nikola Jokic (ninth in league, 25.5) and the Denver Nuggets (21-19) on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Ball Arena. The game begins at 9:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Lakers

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Lakers

  • The Nuggets put up 6.4 fewer points per game (106.4) than the Lakers give up (112.8).
  • Denver has an 11-0 record when putting up more than 112.8 points.
  • When Los Angeles gives up fewer than 106.4 points, it is 11-3.
  • The Lakers put up 6.4 more points per game (112.1) than the Nuggets allow their opponents to score (105.7).
  • Los Angeles is 20-10 when it scores more than 105.7 points.
  • Denver's record is 19-10 when it allows fewer than 112.1 points.
  • The Nuggets make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).
  • In games Denver shoots higher than 45.1% from the field, it is 14-9 overall.
  • The Lakers' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.5 percentage points higher than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (46.1%).
  • Los Angeles has compiled an 18-9 straight up record in games it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Jokic, who puts up 25.5 points, 14.0 boards and 7.0 assists per game.
  • Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
  • Jokic is Denver's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

Lakers Players to Watch

  • Russell Westbrook leads the Lakers in rebounds and assists with 8.2 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game.
  • James counts for 29.1 points per game, making him the top scorer on Los Angeles' team.
  • James is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Lakers, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
  • Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks is James with 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/5/2022

Jazz

L 115-109

Home

1/7/2022

Kings

W 121-111

Home

1/9/2022

Thunder

W 99-95

Away

1/11/2022

Clippers

L 87-85

Away

1/13/2022

Trail Blazers

W 140-108

Home

1/15/2022

Lakers

-

Home

1/16/2022

Jazz

-

Home

1/19/2022

Clippers

-

Home

1/21/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

1/23/2022

Pistons

-

Home

1/25/2022

Pistons

-

Away

Lakers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/2/2022

Timberwolves

W 108-103

Home

1/4/2022

Kings

W 122-114

Home

1/7/2022

Hawks

W 134-118

Home

1/9/2022

Grizzlies

L 127-119

Home

1/12/2022

Kings

L 125-116

Away

1/15/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

1/17/2022

Jazz

-

Home

1/19/2022

Pacers

-

Home

1/21/2022

Magic

-

Away

1/23/2022

Heat

-

Away

1/25/2022

Nets

-

Away

How To Watch

January
15
2022

Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets

TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
