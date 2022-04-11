Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Lakers (32-49) will look to end a five-game road slide when they take on the Denver Nuggets (48-33) on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Ball Arena. The game airs at 9:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 10, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Lakers
- The Nuggets average just 2.4 fewer points per game (112.4) than the Lakers allow (114.8).
- Denver is 29-6 when scoring more than 114.8 points.
- Los Angeles is 18-15 when giving up fewer than 112.4 points.
- The Lakers put up just 1.7 more points per game (111.7) than the Nuggets give up (110).
- Los Angeles is 23-19 when it scores more than 110 points.
- Denver has a 36-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.7 points.
- The Nuggets are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 47% the Lakers allow to opponents.
- Denver is 34-13 when it shoots better than 47% from the field.
- The Lakers' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents.
- Los Angeles is 27-16 when it shoots higher than 47% from the field.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Nikola Jokic, who puts up 27.1 points, 13.8 boards and 7.9 assists per game.
- Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
- The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.5 takeaways and 0.9 rejections per game.
Lakers Players to Watch
- Russell Westbrook paces the Lakers scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game.
- Malik Monk is the most prolific from distance for the Lakers, hitting 2.2 threes per game.
- Los Angeles' leader in steals is Westbrook (one per game), and its leader in blocks is Carmelo Anthony (0.8 per game).
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/30/2022
Pacers
W 125-118
Away
4/1/2022
Timberwolves
L 136-130
Home
4/3/2022
Lakers
W 129-118
Away
4/5/2022
Spurs
L 116-97
Home
4/7/2022
Grizzlies
W 122-109
Home
4/10/2022
Lakers
-
Home
Lakers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/1/2022
Pelicans
L 114-111
Home
4/3/2022
Nuggets
L 129-118
Home
4/5/2022
Suns
L 121-110
Away
4/7/2022
Warriors
L 128-112
Away
4/8/2022
Thunder
W 120-101
Home
4/10/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
