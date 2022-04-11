Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

Apr 7, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) controls the ball as center Nikola Jokic (15) screens Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke (15) in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers (32-49) will look to end a five-game road slide when they take on the Denver Nuggets (48-33) on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Ball Arena. The game airs at 9:30 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Lakers

Game Day: Sunday, April 10, 2022

9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Ball Arena

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Lakers

The Nuggets average just 2.4 fewer points per game (112.4) than the Lakers allow (114.8).

Denver is 29-6 when scoring more than 114.8 points.

Los Angeles is 18-15 when giving up fewer than 112.4 points.

The Lakers put up just 1.7 more points per game (111.7) than the Nuggets give up (110).

Los Angeles is 23-19 when it scores more than 110 points.

Denver has a 36-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.7 points.

The Nuggets are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 47% the Lakers allow to opponents.

Denver is 34-13 when it shoots better than 47% from the field.

The Lakers' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents.

Los Angeles is 27-16 when it shoots higher than 47% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The Nuggets leader in points, rebounds and assists is Nikola Jokic, who puts up 27.1 points, 13.8 boards and 7.9 assists per game.

Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.

The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.5 takeaways and 0.9 rejections per game.

Lakers Players to Watch

Russell Westbrook paces the Lakers scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game.

Malik Monk is the most prolific from distance for the Lakers, hitting 2.2 threes per game.

Los Angeles' leader in steals is Westbrook (one per game), and its leader in blocks is Carmelo Anthony (0.8 per game).

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/30/2022 Pacers W 125-118 Away 4/1/2022 Timberwolves L 136-130 Home 4/3/2022 Lakers W 129-118 Away 4/5/2022 Spurs L 116-97 Home 4/7/2022 Grizzlies W 122-109 Home 4/10/2022 Lakers - Home

Lakers Upcoming Schedule