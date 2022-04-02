Skip to main content

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Fans cheer as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) heads down court after a 3-point basket over New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (46-32) are up against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (31-46) on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Staples Center. The game tips off at 3:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Lakers

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Nuggets

  • The 111.5 points per game the Lakers average are just 1.7 more points than the Nuggets give up (109.8).
  • Los Angeles is 23-22 when scoring more than 109.8 points.
  • Denver has a 35-12 record when giving up fewer than 111.5 points.
  • The Nuggets put up just 2.4 fewer points per game (112.2) than the Lakers give up to opponents (114.6).
  • Denver is 27-6 when it scores more than 114.6 points.
  • Los Angeles has a 17-15 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.2 points.
  • The Lakers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.
  • The Lakers grab 9.6 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.4 more rebounds than the Nuggets average (9.2).
  • The Nuggets are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 21st.

Lakers Players to Watch

  • James leads the Lakers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 30.3 points and 8.2 boards per game.
  • Los Angeles' best passer is Russell Westbrook, who averages 7.1 assists per game to go with his 18.2 PPG scoring average.
  • The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of James, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.
  • The Los Angeles leader in both steals and blocks is James, who averages 1.3 takeaways and 1.1 rejections per game.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • Jokic has the top spot on the Nuggets leaderboards for scoring (26.6 per game), rebounds (13.6 per game), and assists (8.0 per game).
  • Will Barton is dependable from distance and leads the Nuggets with 2.1 made threes per game.
  • Jokic is at the top of the Denver steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.4 steals per game and 0.8 blocks per game.

How To Watch

April
3
2022

Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers

TV CHANNEL: ABC
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
