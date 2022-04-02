How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (46-32) are up against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (31-46) on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Staples Center. The game tips off at 3:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Arena: Staples Center
- Arena: Staples Center
Key Stats for Lakers vs. Nuggets
- The 111.5 points per game the Lakers average are just 1.7 more points than the Nuggets give up (109.8).
- Los Angeles is 23-22 when scoring more than 109.8 points.
- Denver has a 35-12 record when giving up fewer than 111.5 points.
- The Nuggets put up just 2.4 fewer points per game (112.2) than the Lakers give up to opponents (114.6).
- Denver is 27-6 when it scores more than 114.6 points.
- Los Angeles has a 17-15 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.2 points.
- The Lakers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.
- The Lakers grab 9.6 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.4 more rebounds than the Nuggets average (9.2).
- The Nuggets are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 21st.
Lakers Players to Watch
- James leads the Lakers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 30.3 points and 8.2 boards per game.
- Los Angeles' best passer is Russell Westbrook, who averages 7.1 assists per game to go with his 18.2 PPG scoring average.
- The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of James, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.
- The Los Angeles leader in both steals and blocks is James, who averages 1.3 takeaways and 1.1 rejections per game.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic has the top spot on the Nuggets leaderboards for scoring (26.6 per game), rebounds (13.6 per game), and assists (8.0 per game).
- Will Barton is dependable from distance and leads the Nuggets with 2.1 made threes per game.
- Jokic is at the top of the Denver steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.4 steals per game and 0.8 blocks per game.
How To Watch
