Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (46-32) are up against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (31-46) on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Staples Center. The game tips off at 3:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Lakers

Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022

Sunday, April 3, 2022 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Arena: Staples Center

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Nuggets

The 111.5 points per game the Lakers average are just 1.7 more points than the Nuggets give up (109.8).

Los Angeles is 23-22 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Denver has a 35-12 record when giving up fewer than 111.5 points.

The Nuggets put up just 2.4 fewer points per game (112.2) than the Lakers give up to opponents (114.6).

Denver is 27-6 when it scores more than 114.6 points.

Los Angeles has a 17-15 record when its opponents score fewer than 112.2 points.

The Lakers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 16th.

The Lakers grab 9.6 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.4 more rebounds than the Nuggets average (9.2).

The Nuggets are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 21st.

Lakers Players to Watch

James leads the Lakers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 30.3 points and 8.2 boards per game.

Los Angeles' best passer is Russell Westbrook, who averages 7.1 assists per game to go with his 18.2 PPG scoring average.

The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of James, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.

The Los Angeles leader in both steals and blocks is James, who averages 1.3 takeaways and 1.1 rejections per game.

Nuggets Players to Watch