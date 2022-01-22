Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 19, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) battle for the ball in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (31-16) will look to Ja Morant (12th in NBA, 24.7 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Nikola Jokic (seventh in league, 25.9) and the Denver Nuggets (23-20) on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Ball Arena. The matchup starts at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Grizzlies

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Grizzlies

  • The Nuggets put up 107.5 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 108.3 the Grizzlies allow.
  • Denver has a 14-4 record when putting up more than 108.3 points.
  • Memphis has a 21-3 record when giving up fewer than 107.5 points.
  • The Grizzlies' 111.9 points per game are 5.5 more points than the 106.4 the Nuggets allow to opponents.
  • Memphis has put together a 25-4 record in games it scores more than 106.4 points.
  • Denver has a 19-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.9 points.
  • The Nuggets make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
  • In games Denver shoots higher than 45.2% from the field, it is 16-8 overall.
  • The Grizzlies have shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point below the 46.4% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.
  • Memphis is 20-1 when it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 25.9 points, grabbing 13.9 boards and dishing out 7.4 assists per game.
  • The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
  • The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • Morant's points (24.7 per game) and assists (6.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Grizzlies' leaderboards.
  • Steven Adams' stat line of 9.3 rebounds, 6.8 points and 3.0 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Memphis rebounding leaderboard.
  • Desmond Bane is the top scorer from distance for the Grizzlies, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
  • Memphis' leader in steals is De'Anthony Melton (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. (2.2 per game).

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/11/2022

Clippers

L 87-85

Away

1/13/2022

Trail Blazers

W 140-108

Home

1/15/2022

Lakers

W 133-96

Home

1/16/2022

Jazz

L 125-102

Home

1/19/2022

Clippers

W 130-128

Home

1/21/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

1/23/2022

Pistons

-

Home

1/25/2022

Pistons

-

Away

1/26/2022

Nets

-

Away

1/28/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

1/30/2022

Bucks

-

Away

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/11/2022

Warriors

W 116-108

Home

1/13/2022

Timberwolves

W 116-108

Home

1/14/2022

Mavericks

L 112-85

Home

1/17/2022

Bulls

W 119-106

Home

1/19/2022

Bucks

L 126-114

Away

1/21/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

1/23/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

1/26/2022

Spurs

-

Away

1/28/2022

Jazz

-

Home

1/29/2022

Wizards

-

Home

1/31/2022

76ers

-

Away

How To Watch

January
21
2022

Memphis Grizzlies at Denver Nuggets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
USATSI_17523281
NBA

