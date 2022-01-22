Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Memphis Grizzlies (31-16) will look to Ja Morant (12th in NBA, 24.7 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Nikola Jokic (seventh in league, 25.9) and the Denver Nuggets (23-20) on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Ball Arena. The matchup starts at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Grizzlies
- The Nuggets put up 107.5 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 108.3 the Grizzlies allow.
- Denver has a 14-4 record when putting up more than 108.3 points.
- Memphis has a 21-3 record when giving up fewer than 107.5 points.
- The Grizzlies' 111.9 points per game are 5.5 more points than the 106.4 the Nuggets allow to opponents.
- Memphis has put together a 25-4 record in games it scores more than 106.4 points.
- Denver has a 19-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 111.9 points.
- The Nuggets make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
- In games Denver shoots higher than 45.2% from the field, it is 16-8 overall.
- The Grizzlies have shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point below the 46.4% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.
- Memphis is 20-1 when it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 25.9 points, grabbing 13.9 boards and dishing out 7.4 assists per game.
- The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
- The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.4 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Morant's points (24.7 per game) and assists (6.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Grizzlies' leaderboards.
- Steven Adams' stat line of 9.3 rebounds, 6.8 points and 3.0 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Memphis rebounding leaderboard.
- Desmond Bane is the top scorer from distance for the Grizzlies, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
- Memphis' leader in steals is De'Anthony Melton (1.6 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. (2.2 per game).
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/11/2022
Clippers
L 87-85
Away
1/13/2022
Trail Blazers
W 140-108
Home
1/15/2022
Lakers
W 133-96
Home
1/16/2022
Jazz
L 125-102
Home
1/19/2022
Clippers
W 130-128
Home
1/21/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
1/23/2022
Pistons
-
Home
1/25/2022
Pistons
-
Away
1/26/2022
Nets
-
Away
1/28/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
1/30/2022
Bucks
-
Away
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/11/2022
Warriors
W 116-108
Home
1/13/2022
Timberwolves
W 116-108
Home
1/14/2022
Mavericks
L 112-85
Home
1/17/2022
Bulls
W 119-106
Home
1/19/2022
Bucks
L 126-114
Away
1/21/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
1/23/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
1/26/2022
Spurs
-
Away
1/28/2022
Jazz
-
Home
1/29/2022
Wizards
-
Home
1/31/2022
76ers
-
Away