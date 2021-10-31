Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 29, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) guards in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

    

    The Memphis Grizzlies (3-3) take on the Denver Nuggets (4-2) on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nuggets vs. Grizzlies

    Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Nuggets

    • The Grizzlies put up 15.4 more points per game (112.2) than the Nuggets give up (96.8).
    • Memphis is 3-2 when scoring more than 96.8 points.
    • Denver is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 112.2 points.
    • The Nuggets' 101.3 points per game are 15.7 fewer points than the 117.0 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.
    • The Grizzlies are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 22nd.
    • The Grizzlies pull down an average of 13.8 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Nuggets by 5.6 rebounds per contest.
    • The Nuggets are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.

    Grizzlies Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Grizzlies is Ja Morant, who scores 28.7 points and dishes out 7.7 assists per game.
    • Memphis' best rebounder is Steven Adams, who averages 9.7 boards per game in addition to his 10.2 PPG average.
    • Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 24.0 points, 14.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.
    • Jokic hits 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nuggets.
    • Jokic (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Denver while Will Barton (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    November
    1
    2021

    Denver Nuggets at Memphis Grizzlies

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

