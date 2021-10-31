Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

Oct 29, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) guards in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (3-3) take on the Denver Nuggets (4-2) on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Monday, November 1, 2021

Monday, November 1, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FedExForum

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Nuggets

The Grizzlies put up 15.4 more points per game (112.2) than the Nuggets give up (96.8).

Memphis is 3-2 when scoring more than 96.8 points.

Denver is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 112.2 points.

The Nuggets' 101.3 points per game are 15.7 fewer points than the 117.0 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.

The Grizzlies are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 22nd.

The Grizzlies pull down an average of 13.8 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Nuggets by 5.6 rebounds per contest.

The Nuggets are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Grizzlies is Ja Morant, who scores 28.7 points and dishes out 7.7 assists per game.

Memphis' best rebounder is Steven Adams, who averages 9.7 boards per game in addition to his 10.2 PPG average.

Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch