Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Memphis Grizzlies (3-3) take on the Denver Nuggets (4-2) on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Monday, November 1, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FedExForum
Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Nuggets
- The Grizzlies put up 15.4 more points per game (112.2) than the Nuggets give up (96.8).
- Memphis is 3-2 when scoring more than 96.8 points.
- Denver is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 112.2 points.
- The Nuggets' 101.3 points per game are 15.7 fewer points than the 117.0 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.
- The Grizzlies are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 22nd.
- The Grizzlies pull down an average of 13.8 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Nuggets by 5.6 rebounds per contest.
- The Nuggets are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at second.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Grizzlies is Ja Morant, who scores 28.7 points and dishes out 7.7 assists per game.
- Memphis' best rebounder is Steven Adams, who averages 9.7 boards per game in addition to his 10.2 PPG average.
- Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 24.0 points, 14.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.
- Jokic hits 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nuggets.
- Jokic (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Denver while Will Barton (0.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
