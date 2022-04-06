Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

Apr 1, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant walks off the bench to cheer on his teammates as they lead Devin Booker (1) and the Phoenix Suns in the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (55-23) will look to Ja Morant (sixth in NBA, 27.6 points per game) when they try to knock off Nikola Jokic (ninth in league, 26.4) and the Denver Nuggets (47-32) on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Ball Arena. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Grizzlies

The 112.4 points per game the Nuggets score are only 3.2 more points than the Grizzlies give up (109.2).

When Denver puts up more than 109.2 points, it is 37-8.

Memphis is 42-6 when giving up fewer than 112.4 points.

The Grizzlies' 115.4 points per game are 5.5 more points than the 109.9 the Nuggets give up.

When it scores more than 109.9 points, Memphis is 47-8.

Denver is 40-17 when it allows fewer than 115.4 points.

This season, the Nuggets have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.0% higher than the 45.3% of shots the Grizzlies' opponents have hit.

In games Denver shoots higher than 45.3% from the field, it is 38-14 overall.

This season, Memphis has a 35-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Jokic, who averages 26.4 points, 13.5 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.

The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.

Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Morant racks up 27.6 points and tacks on 6.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Grizzlies' leaderboards in those statistics.

Steven Adams is at the top of the Memphis rebounding leaderboard with 9.8 rebounds per game. He also notches 7.0 points and tacks on 3.2 assists per game.

Desmond Bane makes 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Grizzlies.

Memphis' leader in steals is De'Anthony Melton (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. (2.2 per game).

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

