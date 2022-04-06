Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 1, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant walks off the bench to cheer on his teammates as they lead Devin Booker (1) and the Phoenix Suns in the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 1, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant walks off the bench to cheer on his teammates as they lead Devin Booker (1) and the Phoenix Suns in the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (55-23) will look to Ja Morant (sixth in NBA, 27.6 points per game) when they try to knock off Nikola Jokic (ninth in league, 26.4) and the Denver Nuggets (47-32) on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Ball Arena. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Grizzlies

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Grizzlies

  • The 112.4 points per game the Nuggets score are only 3.2 more points than the Grizzlies give up (109.2).
  • When Denver puts up more than 109.2 points, it is 37-8.
  • Memphis is 42-6 when giving up fewer than 112.4 points.
  • The Grizzlies' 115.4 points per game are 5.5 more points than the 109.9 the Nuggets give up.
  • When it scores more than 109.9 points, Memphis is 47-8.
  • Denver is 40-17 when it allows fewer than 115.4 points.
  • This season, the Nuggets have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.0% higher than the 45.3% of shots the Grizzlies' opponents have hit.
  • In games Denver shoots higher than 45.3% from the field, it is 38-14 overall.
  • This season, Memphis has a 35-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

  • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Jokic, who averages 26.4 points, 13.5 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.
  • The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.
  • Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • Morant racks up 27.6 points and tacks on 6.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Grizzlies' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Steven Adams is at the top of the Memphis rebounding leaderboard with 9.8 rebounds per game. He also notches 7.0 points and tacks on 3.2 assists per game.
  • Desmond Bane makes 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Grizzlies.
  • Memphis' leader in steals is De'Anthony Melton (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. (2.2 per game).

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/28/2022

Hornets

W 113-109

Away

3/30/2022

Pacers

W 125-118

Away

4/1/2022

Timberwolves

L 136-130

Home

4/3/2022

Lakers

W 129-118

Away

4/5/2022

Spurs

L 116-97

Home

4/7/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

4/10/2022

Lakers

-

Home

Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/26/2022

Bucks

W 127-102

Home

3/28/2022

Warriors

W 123-95

Home

3/30/2022

Spurs

W 112-111

Away

4/1/2022

Suns

W 122-114

Home

4/5/2022

Jazz

L 121-115

Away

4/7/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

4/9/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

4/10/2022

Celtics

-

Home

How To Watch

April
7
2022

Memphis Grizzlies at Denver Nuggets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 26, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Patrik Laine (29) in overtime at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Las Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20), forward Evgenii Dadonov (63) and center Jack Eichel (9) celebrate a goal during the first period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Vancouver Canucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken center Yanni Gourde (37) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Dallas Stars during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant walks off the bench to cheer on his teammates as they lead Devin Booker (1) and the Phoenix Suns in the fourth quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Apr 5, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) fouls Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Mar 2, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Aaron Holiday (4) in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) reaches out for the shot guarded by Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff27 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, forward Darius Bazley, center, and forward Luguentz Dort, right, watch as their teammates take on the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 117-96. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff30 minutes ago
Apr 5, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) handles the ball defended by Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy