Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/7/2022

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Memphis Grizzlies (55-23) will look to Ja Morant (sixth in NBA, 27.6 points per game) when they try to knock off Nikola Jokic (ninth in league, 26.4) and the Denver Nuggets (47-32) on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Ball Arena. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Thursday, April 7, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Ball Arena
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Grizzlies
- The 112.4 points per game the Nuggets score are only 3.2 more points than the Grizzlies give up (109.2).
- When Denver puts up more than 109.2 points, it is 37-8.
- Memphis is 42-6 when giving up fewer than 112.4 points.
- The Grizzlies' 115.4 points per game are 5.5 more points than the 109.9 the Nuggets give up.
- When it scores more than 109.9 points, Memphis is 47-8.
- Denver is 40-17 when it allows fewer than 115.4 points.
- This season, the Nuggets have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.0% higher than the 45.3% of shots the Grizzlies' opponents have hit.
- In games Denver shoots higher than 45.3% from the field, it is 38-14 overall.
- This season, Memphis has a 35-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Jokic, who averages 26.4 points, 13.5 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.
- The Nuggets get the most three-point shooting production out of Will Barton, who knocks down 2.2 threes per game.
- Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 0.8 per contest.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Morant racks up 27.6 points and tacks on 6.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Grizzlies' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Steven Adams is at the top of the Memphis rebounding leaderboard with 9.8 rebounds per game. He also notches 7.0 points and tacks on 3.2 assists per game.
- Desmond Bane makes 3.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Grizzlies.
- Memphis' leader in steals is De'Anthony Melton (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Jaren Jackson Jr. (2.2 per game).
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/28/2022
Hornets
W 113-109
Away
3/30/2022
Pacers
W 125-118
Away
4/1/2022
Timberwolves
L 136-130
Home
4/3/2022
Lakers
W 129-118
Away
4/5/2022
Spurs
L 116-97
Home
4/7/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
4/10/2022
Lakers
-
Home
Grizzlies Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/26/2022
Bucks
W 127-102
Home
3/28/2022
Warriors
W 123-95
Home
3/30/2022
Spurs
W 112-111
Away
4/1/2022
Suns
W 122-114
Home
4/5/2022
Jazz
L 121-115
Away
4/7/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
4/9/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
4/10/2022
Celtics
-
Home