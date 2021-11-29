Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 23, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) shoots the ball as Denver Nuggets small forward Will Barton (5, right) defends during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 23, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) shoots the ball as Denver Nuggets small forward Will Barton (5, right) defends during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami Heat (13-7) aim to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (9-10) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat

    Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Heat

    Heat vs Nuggets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Heat

    -7.5

    208.5 points

    Key Stats for Heat vs. Nuggets

    • The 108.7 points per game the Heat average are 5.2 more points than the Nuggets give up (103.5).
    • Miami is 11-2 when scoring more than 103.5 points.
    • When Denver gives up fewer than 108.7 points, it is 9-4.
    • The Nuggets put up an average of 102.8 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 102.5 the Heat give up.
    • Denver is 5-4 when it scores more than 102.5 points.
    • Miami's record is 8-2 when it gives up fewer than 102.8 points.
    • The Heat are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 28th.
    • The Heat grab an average of 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Nuggets by 1.2 rebounds per contest.
    • The Nuggets are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 10th.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • Jimmy Butler leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 23.6 points per game to go with 5.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
    • Bam Adebayo leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 10.0 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.4 in each contest.
    • Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
    • Butler and Caleb Martin lead Miami on the defensive end, with Butler leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Martin in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • Nikola Jokic holds the top spot on the Nuggets leaderboards for scoring (26.4 per game), rebounds (13.6 per game), and assists (6.4 per game).
    • Will Barton is consistent from distance and leads the Nuggets with 2.4 made threes per game.
    • Jokic's steals (1.2 steals per game) and blocks (0.9 blocks per game) pace Denver on defense.

    How To Watch

    November
    29
    2021

    Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Basketball Fans 4
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Morgan State at Hampton

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) passes the ball around Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams (34) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Wizards at Spurs

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 8, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots as New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends during the fourth quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Cavaliers at Mavericks

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 27, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) is defended by Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) shoots the ball as Denver Nuggets small forward Will Barton (5, right) defends during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) controls the ball as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets at Bulls

    33 minutes ago
    timberwolves anthony edwards
    NBA

    How to Watch Pacers at Timberwolves

    33 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) goes to the basket as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) defends the shot during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Thunder at Rockets

    33 minutes ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) and offensive tackle Duane Brown (76) walk to the sideline following a series against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Seahawks at Washington

    33 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy