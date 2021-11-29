Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

Nov 23, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) shoots the ball as Denver Nuggets small forward Will Barton (5, right) defends during the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (13-7) aim to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (9-10) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat

Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021

Monday, November 29, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Heat

Favorite Spread Total Heat -7.5 208.5 points

Key Stats for Heat vs. Nuggets

The 108.7 points per game the Heat average are 5.2 more points than the Nuggets give up (103.5).

Miami is 11-2 when scoring more than 103.5 points.

When Denver gives up fewer than 108.7 points, it is 9-4.

The Nuggets put up an average of 102.8 points per game, just 0.3 more points than the 102.5 the Heat give up.

Denver is 5-4 when it scores more than 102.5 points.

Miami's record is 8-2 when it gives up fewer than 102.8 points.

The Heat are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 28th.

The Heat grab an average of 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Nuggets by 1.2 rebounds per contest.

The Nuggets are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 10th.

Heat Players to Watch

Jimmy Butler leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 23.6 points per game to go with 5.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Bam Adebayo leads Miami in rebounding, averaging 10.0 per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.4 in each contest.

Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.

Butler and Caleb Martin lead Miami on the defensive end, with Butler leading the team in steals averaging 2.1 per game and Martin in blocks averaging 0.5 per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch