Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

Nov 6, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) defends in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (7-2) will try to continue a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (5-4) on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Ball Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat

Game Day: Monday, November 8, 2021

Monday, November 8, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Heat

The Nuggets put up only 0.5 more points per game (100.7) than the Heat allow (100.2).

Denver is 3-2 when scoring more than 100.2 points.

Miami is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 100.7 points.

The Heat average 12.9 more points per game (111.7) than the Nuggets give up (98.8).

Miami has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 98.8 points.

Denver's record is 5-3 when it allows fewer than 111.7 points.

The Nuggets are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 41.0% the Heat allow to opponents.

Denver has a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.0% from the field.

The Heat have shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.

This season, Miami has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.5% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 25.4 points, grabbing 13.4 rebounds and distributing 5.2 assists per game.

Jokic makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.

Jokic and Aaron Gordon lead Denver on the defensive end, with Jokic leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Gordon in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Heat Players to Watch

Jimmy Butler racks up 24.7 points per game to be the top scorer for the Heat.

Miami's leader in rebounds is Bam Adebayo with 12.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Kyle Lowry with 7.5 per game.

Tyler Herro is the top scorer from distance for the Heat, hitting 2.9 threes per game.

Miami's leader in steals is Butler (2.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Adebayo (0.5 per game).

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/29/2021 Mavericks W 106-75 Home 10/30/2021 Timberwolves W 93-91 Away 11/1/2021 Grizzlies L 106-97 Away 11/3/2021 Grizzlies L 108-106 Away 11/6/2021 Rockets W 95-94 Home 11/8/2021 Heat - Home 11/10/2021 Pacers - Home 11/12/2021 Hawks - Home 11/14/2021 Trail Blazers - Home 11/15/2021 Mavericks - Away 11/18/2021 76ers - Home

Heat Upcoming Schedule