Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Heat (7-2) will try to continue a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (5-4) on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Ball Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat
- Game Day: Monday, November 8, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Ball Arena
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Heat
- The Nuggets put up only 0.5 more points per game (100.7) than the Heat allow (100.2).
- Denver is 3-2 when scoring more than 100.2 points.
- Miami is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 100.7 points.
- The Heat average 12.9 more points per game (111.7) than the Nuggets give up (98.8).
- Miami has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 98.8 points.
- Denver's record is 5-3 when it allows fewer than 111.7 points.
- The Nuggets are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 41.0% the Heat allow to opponents.
- Denver has a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.0% from the field.
- The Heat have shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.
- This season, Miami has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.5% from the field.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 25.4 points, grabbing 13.4 rebounds and distributing 5.2 assists per game.
- Jokic makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.
- Jokic and Aaron Gordon lead Denver on the defensive end, with Jokic leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Gordon in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.
Heat Players to Watch
- Jimmy Butler racks up 24.7 points per game to be the top scorer for the Heat.
- Miami's leader in rebounds is Bam Adebayo with 12.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Kyle Lowry with 7.5 per game.
- Tyler Herro is the top scorer from distance for the Heat, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
- Miami's leader in steals is Butler (2.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Adebayo (0.5 per game).
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/29/2021
Mavericks
W 106-75
Home
10/30/2021
Timberwolves
W 93-91
Away
11/1/2021
Grizzlies
L 106-97
Away
11/3/2021
Grizzlies
L 108-106
Away
11/6/2021
Rockets
W 95-94
Home
11/8/2021
Heat
-
Home
11/10/2021
Pacers
-
Home
11/12/2021
Hawks
-
Home
11/14/2021
Trail Blazers
-
Home
11/15/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
11/18/2021
76ers
-
Home
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/29/2021
Hornets
W 114-99
Home
10/30/2021
Grizzlies
W 129-103
Away
11/2/2021
Mavericks
W 125-110
Away
11/4/2021
Celtics
L 95-78
Home
11/6/2021
Jazz
W 118-115
Home
11/8/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
11/10/2021
Lakers
-
Away
11/11/2021
Clippers
-
Away
11/13/2021
Jazz
-
Away
11/15/2021
Thunder
-
Away
11/17/2021
Pelicans
-
Home