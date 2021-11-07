Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/8/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 6, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) defends in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

    The Miami Heat (7-2) will try to continue a three-game road winning streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (5-4) on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Ball Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nuggets vs. Heat

    Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Heat

    • The Nuggets put up only 0.5 more points per game (100.7) than the Heat allow (100.2).
    • Denver is 3-2 when scoring more than 100.2 points.
    • Miami is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 100.7 points.
    • The Heat average 12.9 more points per game (111.7) than the Nuggets give up (98.8).
    • Miami has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 98.8 points.
    • Denver's record is 5-3 when it allows fewer than 111.7 points.
    • The Nuggets are shooting 46.6% from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 41.0% the Heat allow to opponents.
    • Denver has a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.0% from the field.
    • The Heat have shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.
    • This season, Miami has a 6-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.5% from the field.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 25.4 points, grabbing 13.4 rebounds and distributing 5.2 assists per game.
    • Jokic makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.8 per contest.
    • Jokic and Aaron Gordon lead Denver on the defensive end, with Jokic leading the team in steals averaging 1.6 per game and Gordon in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • Jimmy Butler racks up 24.7 points per game to be the top scorer for the Heat.
    • Miami's leader in rebounds is Bam Adebayo with 12.0 per game, and its leader in assists is Kyle Lowry with 7.5 per game.
    • Tyler Herro is the top scorer from distance for the Heat, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
    • Miami's leader in steals is Butler (2.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Adebayo (0.5 per game).

    Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/29/2021

    Mavericks

    W 106-75

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 93-91

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 106-97

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Grizzlies

    L 108-106

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Rockets

    W 95-94

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    11/18/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    Heat Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/29/2021

    Hornets

    W 114-99

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 129-103

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Mavericks

    W 125-110

    Away

    11/4/2021

    Celtics

    L 95-78

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Jazz

    W 118-115

    Home

    11/8/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    11/11/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    11/13/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    11/15/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    8
    2021

    Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

