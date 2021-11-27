Nov 24, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) blocks the shot of Detroit Pistons center Luka Garza (55) in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets (9-9) will look to Nikola Jokic (fourth in NBA, 26.4 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Giannis Antetokounmpo (third in league, 27.2) and the Milwaukee Bucks (11-8) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Ball Arena. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Bucks

Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021

Friday, November 26, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Ball Arena

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Bucks

The Bucks average 108.9 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 102.6 the Nuggets allow.

Milwaukee is 10-2 when scoring more than 102.6 points.

Denver is 9-4 when allowing fewer than 108.9 points.

The Nuggets' 102.4 points per game are only 4.0 fewer points than the 106.4 the Bucks give up.

Denver is 3-2 when it scores more than 106.4 points.

Milwaukee is 6-2 when it gives up fewer than 102.4 points.

The Bucks make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points lower than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).

Milwaukee is 8-0 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.

The Nuggets are shooting 45.6% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 43.2% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

Denver is 6-6 when it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

The Bucks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Antetokounmpo, who averages 27.2 points, 11.7 boards and 5.9 assists per game.

The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who knocks down 3.3 threes per game.

Antetokounmpo is Milwaukee's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic is atop nearly all of the Nuggets' leaderboards by putting up 26.4 points, 13.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

Will Barton knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nuggets.

Jokic is at the top of the Denver steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.2 steals per game and 0.9 blocks per game.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/17/2021 Lakers W 109-102 Home 11/19/2021 Thunder W 96-89 Home 11/20/2021 Magic W 117-108 Home 11/22/2021 Magic W 123-92 Home 11/24/2021 Pistons W 114-93 Home 11/26/2021 Nuggets - Away 11/28/2021 Pacers - Away 12/1/2021 Hornets - Home 12/2/2021 Raptors - Away 12/4/2021 Heat - Home 12/6/2021 Cavaliers - Home

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule