How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Denver Nuggets (9-9) will look to Nikola Jokic (fourth in NBA, 26.4 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Giannis Antetokounmpo (third in league, 27.2) and the Milwaukee Bucks (11-8) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Ball Arena. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Friday, November 26, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA TV
- Arena: Ball Arena
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Bucks
- The Bucks average 108.9 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 102.6 the Nuggets allow.
- Milwaukee is 10-2 when scoring more than 102.6 points.
- Denver is 9-4 when allowing fewer than 108.9 points.
- The Nuggets' 102.4 points per game are only 4.0 fewer points than the 106.4 the Bucks give up.
- Denver is 3-2 when it scores more than 106.4 points.
- Milwaukee is 6-2 when it gives up fewer than 102.4 points.
- The Bucks make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points lower than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).
- Milwaukee is 8-0 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
- The Nuggets are shooting 45.6% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 43.2% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.
- Denver is 6-6 when it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.
Bucks Players to Watch
- The Bucks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Antetokounmpo, who averages 27.2 points, 11.7 boards and 5.9 assists per game.
- The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who knocks down 3.3 threes per game.
- Antetokounmpo is Milwaukee's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic is atop nearly all of the Nuggets' leaderboards by putting up 26.4 points, 13.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
- Will Barton knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nuggets.
- Jokic is at the top of the Denver steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.2 steals per game and 0.9 blocks per game.
Bucks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/17/2021
Lakers
W 109-102
Home
11/19/2021
Thunder
W 96-89
Home
11/20/2021
Magic
W 117-108
Home
11/22/2021
Magic
W 123-92
Home
11/24/2021
Pistons
W 114-93
Home
11/26/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
11/28/2021
Pacers
-
Away
12/1/2021
Hornets
-
Home
12/2/2021
Raptors
-
Away
12/4/2021
Heat
-
Home
12/6/2021
Cavaliers
-
Home
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/15/2021
Mavericks
L 111-101
Away
11/18/2021
76ers
L 103-89
Home
11/19/2021
Bulls
L 114-108
Home
11/21/2021
Suns
L 126-97
Away
11/23/2021
Trail Blazers
L 119-100
Away
11/26/2021
Bucks
-
Home
11/29/2021
Heat
-
Away
12/1/2021
Magic
-
Away
12/4/2021
Knicks
-
Away
12/6/2021
Bulls
-
Away
12/8/2021
Pelicans
-
Away