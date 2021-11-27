Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 24, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) blocks the shot of Detroit Pistons center Luka Garza (55) in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

    The Denver Nuggets (9-9) will look to Nikola Jokic (fourth in NBA, 26.4 points per game) when they attempt to knock off Giannis Antetokounmpo (third in league, 27.2) and the Milwaukee Bucks (11-8) on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Ball Arena. The game tips at 9:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nuggets vs. Bucks

    Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Bucks

    • The Bucks average 108.9 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 102.6 the Nuggets allow.
    • Milwaukee is 10-2 when scoring more than 102.6 points.
    • Denver is 9-4 when allowing fewer than 108.9 points.
    • The Nuggets' 102.4 points per game are only 4.0 fewer points than the 106.4 the Bucks give up.
    • Denver is 3-2 when it scores more than 106.4 points.
    • Milwaukee is 6-2 when it gives up fewer than 102.4 points.
    • The Bucks make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.3 percentage points lower than the Nuggets have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).
    • Milwaukee is 8-0 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
    • The Nuggets are shooting 45.6% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 43.2% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.
    • Denver is 6-6 when it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • The Bucks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Antetokounmpo, who averages 27.2 points, 11.7 boards and 5.9 assists per game.
    • The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who knocks down 3.3 threes per game.
    • Antetokounmpo is Milwaukee's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • Jokic is atop nearly all of the Nuggets' leaderboards by putting up 26.4 points, 13.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.
    • Will Barton knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nuggets.
    • Jokic is at the top of the Denver steals and blocks leaderboards with 1.2 steals per game and 0.9 blocks per game.

    Bucks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/17/2021

    Lakers

    W 109-102

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Thunder

    W 96-89

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Magic

    W 117-108

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Magic

    W 123-92

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Pistons

    W 114-93

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    11/28/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    12/2/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/15/2021

    Mavericks

    L 111-101

    Away

    11/18/2021

    76ers

    L 103-89

    Home

    11/19/2021

    Bulls

    L 114-108

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Suns

    L 126-97

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Trail Blazers

    L 119-100

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    26
    2021

    Milwaukee Bucks at Denver Nuggets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA TV
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

