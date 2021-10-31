Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 27, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives for the basket over Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 27, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives for the basket over Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

    Northwest Division foes square off when the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-1) host the Denver Nuggets (3-2) at Target Center, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 30, 2021. This is the first matchup between the squads this season. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves

    Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves

    Timberwolves vs Nuggets Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Timberwolves

    -1.5

    219.5 points

    Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

    • Last year, the Timberwolves averaged 112.1 points per game, only 2.0 more points than the 110.1 the Nuggets gave up.
    • Minnesota had a 16-21 record last season when putting up more than 110.1 points.
    • Denver went 38-6 last season when allowing fewer than 112.1 points.
    • The Nuggets put up just 2.6 fewer points per game last year (115.1) than the Timberwolves allowed (117.7).
    • When it scored more than 117.7 points last season, Denver went 26-4.
    • Minnesota had a 19-11 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 115.1 points.
    • The Timberwolves were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Nuggets finished 13th.
    • The Timberwolves and the Nuggets were evenly matched on the offensive glass last season, with both teams averaging 10.5 offensive boards per game.
    • The Timberwolves ranked seventh in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Nuggets ranked seventh.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • Anthony Edwards put up 19.3 points per game last season to go with 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
    • Jarred Vanderbilt averaged 5.8 boards per game and Jordan McLaughlin dished out 3.8 assists per game.
    • Edwards made 2.4 threes per game a season ago.
    • Edwards averaged 1.1 steals per game, while Naz Reid collected 1.1 blocks per contest.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 23.6 points, 14.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.
    • Will Barton makes 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nuggets.
    • Denver's leader in steals is Jokic (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Barton (0.6 per game).

    How To Watch

    October
    30
    2021

    Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 27, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) has words with Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) after scoring a basket during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 123-115. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

    29 minutes ago
    USATSI_17008662
    College Football

    How to Watch Washington at Stanford

    33 minutes ago
    USATSI_17016724
    College Football

    How to Watch Fresno State vs. San Diego State

    33 minutes ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Stanford Cardinal running back Austin Jones (20) runs for a touchdown against Washington State Cougars defensive back George Hicks III (18) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Washington State won 34-31. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Washington vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Lucas Johnson (7) throws a pass down field against the Air Force Falcons during the fourth quarter at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Fresno State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener (9) looks to throw a pass against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the third quarter at Bulldog Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    San Diego State vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Dylan Morris (9) pitches to Washington Huskies running back Cameron Davis (22) during the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Stanford vs. Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars running back Tyler Allgeier (25) carries the ball in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Virginia vs. BYU

    48 minutes ago
    Oct 16, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back Ronnie Walker Jr. (32) celebrates with Virginia Cavaliers offensive tackle Ryan Nelson (54) after scoring a touchdown against the Duke Blue Devils during the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Virginia vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/30/2021

    48 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy