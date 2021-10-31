Oct 27, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives for the basket over Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Northwest Division foes square off when the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-1) host the Denver Nuggets (3-2) at Target Center, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 30, 2021. This is the first matchup between the squads this season. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Target Center

Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves

Favorite Spread Total Timberwolves -1.5 219.5 points

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets

Last year, the Timberwolves averaged 112.1 points per game, only 2.0 more points than the 110.1 the Nuggets gave up.

Minnesota had a 16-21 record last season when putting up more than 110.1 points.

Denver went 38-6 last season when allowing fewer than 112.1 points.

The Nuggets put up just 2.6 fewer points per game last year (115.1) than the Timberwolves allowed (117.7).

When it scored more than 117.7 points last season, Denver went 26-4.

Minnesota had a 19-11 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 115.1 points.

The Timberwolves were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Nuggets finished 13th.

The Timberwolves and the Nuggets were evenly matched on the offensive glass last season, with both teams averaging 10.5 offensive boards per game.

The Timberwolves ranked seventh in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Nuggets ranked seventh.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Anthony Edwards put up 19.3 points per game last season to go with 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

Jarred Vanderbilt averaged 5.8 boards per game and Jordan McLaughlin dished out 3.8 assists per game.

Edwards made 2.4 threes per game a season ago.

Edwards averaged 1.1 steals per game, while Naz Reid collected 1.1 blocks per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch