Publish date:
How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Northwest Division foes square off when the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-1) host the Denver Nuggets (3-2) at Target Center, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 30, 2021. This is the first matchup between the squads this season. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Saturday, October 30, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Target Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Timberwolves
-1.5
219.5 points
Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Nuggets
- Last year, the Timberwolves averaged 112.1 points per game, only 2.0 more points than the 110.1 the Nuggets gave up.
- Minnesota had a 16-21 record last season when putting up more than 110.1 points.
- Denver went 38-6 last season when allowing fewer than 112.1 points.
- The Nuggets put up just 2.6 fewer points per game last year (115.1) than the Timberwolves allowed (117.7).
- When it scored more than 117.7 points last season, Denver went 26-4.
- Minnesota had a 19-11 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 115.1 points.
- The Timberwolves were the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA, and the Nuggets finished 13th.
- The Timberwolves and the Nuggets were evenly matched on the offensive glass last season, with both teams averaging 10.5 offensive boards per game.
- The Timberwolves ranked seventh in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Nuggets ranked seventh.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Anthony Edwards put up 19.3 points per game last season to go with 4.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
- Jarred Vanderbilt averaged 5.8 boards per game and Jordan McLaughlin dished out 3.8 assists per game.
- Edwards made 2.4 threes per game a season ago.
- Edwards averaged 1.1 steals per game, while Naz Reid collected 1.1 blocks per contest.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, recording 23.6 points, 14.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.
- Will Barton makes 2.0 three-pointers per game, the most on the Nuggets.
- Denver's leader in steals is Jokic (1.8 per game), and its leader in blocks is Barton (0.6 per game).
How To Watch
October
30
2021
Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)