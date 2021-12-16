Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 12, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) is defended by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and forward Anthony Edwards (1) during the second half at Moda Center. The Minnesota Timberwolves won 116-111. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 12, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) is defended by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and forward Anthony Edwards (1) during the second half at Moda Center. The Minnesota Timberwolves won 116-111. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

    Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves (12-15) face the Denver Nuggets (14-13) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Ball Arena. The game tips off at 9:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves

    Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves

    • The 105.8 points per game the Nuggets average are the same as the Timberwolves give up.
    • When Denver totals more than 109.4 points, it is 8-2.
    • Minnesota is 8-3 when giving up fewer than 105.8 points.
    • The Timberwolves' 108.1 points per game are just 2.5 more points than the 105.6 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
    • Minnesota is 10-7 when it scores more than 105.6 points.
    • Denver is 11-5 when it gives up fewer than 108.1 points.
    • The Nuggets are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 44.9% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.
    • Denver is 10-6 when it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.
    • The Timberwolves have shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points less than the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.
    • Minnesota has compiled a 6-0 straight up record in games it shoots over 46.8% from the field.

    Nuggets Players to Watch

    • Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 26.5 points, grabbing 13.8 rebounds and distributing 7.3 assists per game.
    • Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
    • The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.3 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • Towns sits on top of the Timberwolves leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 24.0 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.
    • D'Angelo Russell records more assists than any other Minnesota teammate with 6.4 per game. He also scores 19.0 points and grabs 3.9 rebounds per game.
    • Anthony Edwards is the top scorer from distance for the Timberwolves, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
    • Edwards (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Minnesota while Towns (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/6/2021

    Bulls

    L 109-97

    Away

    12/8/2021

    Pelicans

    W 120-114

    Away

    12/9/2021

    Spurs

    L 123-111

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Spurs

    W 127-112

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Wizards

    W 113-107

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/3/2021

    Nets

    L 110-105

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Hawks

    L 121-110

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Jazz

    L 136-104

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 123-106

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 116-111

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Nuggets

    -

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Home

    12/19/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    15
    2021

    Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    new york rangers
    NHL

    How to Watch Rangers at Coyotes

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17354508
    NBA

    How to Watch Timberwolves at Nuggets

    1 minute ago
    Dec 12, 2021; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) fouls Milwaukee Bucks center Bobby Portis (9) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford (21) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reach for the tip off in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 12, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the first half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) is defended by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and forward Anthony Edwards (1) during the second half at Moda Center. The Minnesota Timberwolves won 116-111. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 13, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) and Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) fight for a loose ball in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    Dec 12, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots over San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the first half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    1 minute ago
    florida state basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Lipscomb at Florida State

    1 minute ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy