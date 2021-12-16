Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

Dec 12, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) is defended by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and forward Anthony Edwards (1) during the second half at Moda Center. The Minnesota Timberwolves won 116-111. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves (12-15) face the Denver Nuggets (14-13) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Ball Arena. The game tips off at 9:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Wednesday, December 15, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves

The 105.8 points per game the Nuggets average are the same as the Timberwolves give up.

When Denver totals more than 109.4 points, it is 8-2.

Minnesota is 8-3 when giving up fewer than 105.8 points.

The Timberwolves' 108.1 points per game are just 2.5 more points than the 105.6 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

Minnesota is 10-7 when it scores more than 105.6 points.

Denver is 11-5 when it gives up fewer than 108.1 points.

The Nuggets are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 44.9% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.

Denver is 10-6 when it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.

The Timberwolves have shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points less than the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.

Minnesota has compiled a 6-0 straight up record in games it shoots over 46.8% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 26.5 points, grabbing 13.8 rebounds and distributing 7.3 assists per game.

Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.3 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Towns sits on top of the Timberwolves leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 24.0 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.

D'Angelo Russell records more assists than any other Minnesota teammate with 6.4 per game. He also scores 19.0 points and grabs 3.9 rebounds per game.

Anthony Edwards is the top scorer from distance for the Timberwolves, hitting 2.9 threes per game.

Edwards (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Minnesota while Towns (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/6/2021 Bulls L 109-97 Away 12/8/2021 Pelicans W 120-114 Away 12/9/2021 Spurs L 123-111 Away 12/11/2021 Spurs W 127-112 Away 12/13/2021 Wizards W 113-107 Home 12/15/2021 Timberwolves - Home 12/17/2021 Hawks - Away 12/19/2021 Nets - Away 12/22/2021 Thunder - Away 12/23/2021 Hornets - Home 12/26/2021 Clippers - Away

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule