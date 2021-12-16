Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves (12-15) face the Denver Nuggets (14-13) on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Ball Arena. The game tips off at 9:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves
- The 105.8 points per game the Nuggets average are the same as the Timberwolves give up.
- When Denver totals more than 109.4 points, it is 8-2.
- Minnesota is 8-3 when giving up fewer than 105.8 points.
- The Timberwolves' 108.1 points per game are just 2.5 more points than the 105.6 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
- Minnesota is 10-7 when it scores more than 105.6 points.
- Denver is 11-5 when it gives up fewer than 108.1 points.
- The Nuggets are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 44.9% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.
- Denver is 10-6 when it shoots better than 44.9% from the field.
- The Timberwolves have shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points less than the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.
- Minnesota has compiled a 6-0 straight up record in games it shoots over 46.8% from the field.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 26.5 points, grabbing 13.8 rebounds and distributing 7.3 assists per game.
- Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.
- The Denver leader in both steals and blocks is Jokic, who averages 1.3 takeaways and 0.8 rejections per game.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Towns sits on top of the Timberwolves leaderboards for scoring and rebounding with 24.0 points and 9.2 rebounds per game.
- D'Angelo Russell records more assists than any other Minnesota teammate with 6.4 per game. He also scores 19.0 points and grabs 3.9 rebounds per game.
- Anthony Edwards is the top scorer from distance for the Timberwolves, hitting 2.9 threes per game.
- Edwards (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Minnesota while Towns (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/6/2021
Bulls
L 109-97
Away
12/8/2021
Pelicans
W 120-114
Away
12/9/2021
Spurs
L 123-111
Away
12/11/2021
Spurs
W 127-112
Away
12/13/2021
Wizards
W 113-107
Home
12/15/2021
Timberwolves
-
Home
12/17/2021
Hawks
-
Away
12/19/2021
Nets
-
Away
12/22/2021
Thunder
-
Away
12/23/2021
Hornets
-
Home
12/26/2021
Clippers
-
Away
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/3/2021
Nets
L 110-105
Away
12/6/2021
Hawks
L 121-110
Home
12/8/2021
Jazz
L 136-104
Home
12/10/2021
Cavaliers
L 123-106
Home
12/12/2021
Trail Blazers
W 116-111
Away
12/15/2021
Nuggets
-
Away
12/17/2021
Lakers
-
Home
12/19/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
12/21/2021
Mavericks
-
Away
12/23/2021
Jazz
-
Away
12/27/2021
Celtics
-
Home