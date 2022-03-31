Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

Mar 30, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) defends Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (43-33) hope to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (45-31) on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Friday, April 1, 2022

Friday, April 1, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Ball Arena

Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves

The 111.8 points per game the Nuggets score are the same as the Timberwolves give up.

When Denver puts up more than 112.2 points, it is 33-5.

Minnesota is 29-9 when allowing fewer than 111.8 points.

The Timberwolves' 115.4 points per game are 6.0 more points than the 109.4 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 109.4 points, Minnesota is 36-15.

Denver's record is 40-17 when it gives up fewer than 115.4 points.

The Nuggets are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.

Denver is 37-13 when it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.

This season, Minnesota has a 25-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.8% from the field.

Nuggets Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who tallies 25.9 points, 13.4 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.

Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The Timberwolves' leader in scoring and rebounding is Karl-Anthony Towns with 24.2 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.

Minnesota's assist leader is D'Angelo Russell with 7.0 per game. He also records 17.7 points per game and grabs 3.3 rebounds per game.

Malik Beasley is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Timberwolves, hitting 3.0 threes per game.

Minnesota's leader in steals is Anthony Edwards (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Towns (1.1 per game).

Nuggets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/22/2022 Clippers W 127-115 Home 3/24/2022 Suns L 140-130 Home 3/26/2022 Thunder W 113-107 Home 3/28/2022 Hornets W 113-109 Away 3/30/2022 Pacers W 125-118 Away 4/1/2022 Timberwolves - Home 4/3/2022 Lakers - Away 4/5/2022 Spurs - Home 4/7/2022 Grizzlies - Home 4/10/2022 Lakers - Home

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule