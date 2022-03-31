Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

How to Watch Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Minnesota Timberwolves (43-33) hope to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (45-31) on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Friday, April 1, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Ball Arena
Key Stats for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves
- The 111.8 points per game the Nuggets score are the same as the Timberwolves give up.
- When Denver puts up more than 112.2 points, it is 33-5.
- Minnesota is 29-9 when allowing fewer than 111.8 points.
- The Timberwolves' 115.4 points per game are 6.0 more points than the 109.4 the Nuggets give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 109.4 points, Minnesota is 36-15.
- Denver's record is 40-17 when it gives up fewer than 115.4 points.
- The Nuggets are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 45.5% the Timberwolves allow to opponents.
- Denver is 37-13 when it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.
- This season, Minnesota has a 25-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.8% from the field.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Nuggets is Nikola Jokic, who tallies 25.9 points, 13.4 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.
- Will Barton makes more threes per game than any other member of the Nuggets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- Jokic is a standout on the defensive end for Denver, leading the team in steals with 1.4 per game and blocks with 0.8 per contest.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- The Timberwolves' leader in scoring and rebounding is Karl-Anthony Towns with 24.2 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.
- Minnesota's assist leader is D'Angelo Russell with 7.0 per game. He also records 17.7 points per game and grabs 3.3 rebounds per game.
- Malik Beasley is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Timberwolves, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
- Minnesota's leader in steals is Anthony Edwards (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Towns (1.1 per game).
Nuggets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/22/2022
Clippers
W 127-115
Home
3/24/2022
Suns
L 140-130
Home
3/26/2022
Thunder
W 113-107
Home
3/28/2022
Hornets
W 113-109
Away
3/30/2022
Pacers
W 125-118
Away
4/1/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
4/3/2022
Lakers
-
Away
4/5/2022
Spurs
-
Home
4/7/2022
Grizzlies
-
Home
4/10/2022
Lakers
-
Home
Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/21/2022
Mavericks
L 110-108
Away
3/23/2022
Suns
L 125-116
Home
3/25/2022
Mavericks
W 116-95
Home
3/27/2022
Celtics
L 134-112
Away
3/30/2022
Raptors
L 125-102
Away
4/1/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
4/3/2022
Rockets
-
Away
4/5/2022
Wizards
-
Home
4/7/2022
Spurs
-
Home
4/10/2022
Bulls
-
Home